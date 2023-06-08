Zinedine Zidane rejects PSG approach to replace Christophe Galtier again; sparks meme fest

According to Le Parisien, legendary Frenchman Zinedine Zidane has rejected an approach from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to replace Christophe Galtier.

A meme fest exploded on Twitter after a report stated that French legend Zinedine Zidane has rejected an approach again from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to replace Christophe Galtier at the Parc des Princes.

Although PSG has not yet made Galtier's resignation official, it is widely believed that the former OGC Nice manager, who joined the team only this summer, has already been notified by Sporting Advisor Luis Campos that he is no longer in charge of Les Parisiens.

Former Real Madrid legend Zidane was PSG's top pick, just as he was prior to Galtier's arrival last year in May. Reports stated at the time that Zidane wasn't responding favourably to PSG's proposal, despite it placing him among the top three highest-paid football coaches at the time.

Also read: Barcelona vows to give Lionel Messi 'proper tribute' after Argentine confirms Inter Miami move

Zidane was recently approached by PSG, according to Le Parisien, but he turned them down once again. The club has made approaches for different targets after Zidane was turned down, including Julian Nagelsmann. Alonso and Luis Enrique are also on PSG's short list.

Here's a look at memes and reactions on Twitter following the news of Zidane rejecting PSG once again: