Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zinedine Zidane rejects PSG approach to replace Christophe Galtier again; sparks meme fest

    According to Le Parisien, legendary Frenchman Zinedine Zidane has rejected an approach from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to replace Christophe Galtier.

    football Zinedine Zidane rejects PSG approach to replace Christophe Galtier again; sparks meme fest snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 5:46 PM IST

    A meme fest exploded on Twitter after a report stated that French legend Zinedine Zidane has rejected an approach again from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to replace Christophe Galtier at the Parc des Princes. 

    Although PSG has not yet made Galtier's resignation official, it is widely believed that the former OGC Nice manager, who joined the team only this summer, has already been notified by Sporting Advisor Luis Campos that he is no longer in charge of Les Parisiens.

    Former Real Madrid legend Zidane was PSG's top pick, just as he was prior to Galtier's arrival last year in May. Reports stated at the time that Zidane wasn't responding favourably to PSG's proposal, despite it placing him among the top three highest-paid football coaches at the time.

    Also read: Barcelona vows to give Lionel Messi 'proper tribute' after Argentine confirms Inter Miami move

    Zidane was recently approached by PSG, according to Le Parisien, but he turned them down once again. The club has made approaches for different targets after Zidane was turned down, including Julian Nagelsmann. Alonso and Luis Enrique are also on PSG's short list.

    Here's a look at memes and reactions on Twitter following the news of Zidane rejecting PSG once again:

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 5:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis French Open 2023: Casper Ruud geared up for Zverev challenge; says great to see German back in semi-final osf

    French Open 2023: Casper Ruud geared up for Zverev challenge; says great to see German back in semi-final

    football Barcelona vows to give Lionel Messi 'proper tribute' after Argentine confirms Inter Miami move snt

    Barcelona vows to give Lionel Messi 'proper tribute' after Argentine confirms Inter Miami move

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eager to help 'next big thing' Shubman Gill grow snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eager to help 'next big thing' Shubman Gill grow

    football From Argentina to Anfield: #VamosAlexis trends after after Liverpool sign World Cup star Alexis Mac Allister snt

    From Argentina to Anfield: #VamosAlexis trends after Liverpool sign World Cup star Mac Allister as new No. 10

    football PSG star Neymar offers himself to Barcelona after Lionel Messi snubs club to join Inter Miami snt

    PSG star Neymar offers himself to Barcelona after Lionel Messi snubs club to join Inter Miami?

    Recent Stories

    CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts results 2023 how to check marks top district toppers list gcw

    CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts results 2023: Balasore top performing district

    Tennis French Open 2023: Casper Ruud geared up for Zverev challenge; says great to see German back in semi-final osf

    French Open 2023: Casper Ruud geared up for Zverev challenge; says great to see German back in semi-final

    Boxer to German Shepherd to Rottweiler: 7 best guard dogs breeds RBA

    Boxer to German Shepherd to Rottweiler: 7 best guard dogs breeds

    National Best Friends Day: 7 Iconic on-screen buddies that raised bar for friendship

    National Best Friends Day: 7 Iconic on-screen buddies that raised bar for friendship

    Amid Kerala CM's visit to US, New York City engulfed with wildfire smoke from Canada anr

    Amid Kerala CM's visit to US, New York City engulfed with wildfire smoke from Canada

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon