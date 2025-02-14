NBA 2025: Top three Kevin Durant funny moments

Kevin Durant has his share of funny moments that fans love to watch again and again. We explore the top NBA funny moments of Durant.

Kevin Durant, the current superstar from Phoenix Suns, is someone who isn't involved a lot in the limelight. He likes to be in his own world, spend time with his family, and remain away from controversies. However, he has his share of funny moments that fans love to watch again and again.

#4 Serious Kevin

Kevin Durant, in a YouTube video with Speed (ishowSpeed), put up a dead serious vibe. The video host Speed is known for his humor. Speed kept making jokes, but Kevin Durant never returned a smile or acknowledged the humor. The Phoenix Suns star kept a straight face, which made the encounter awkward and funny at the same time.

#3 Surprised Kevin

Kevin Durant, while playing for the Golden State Warriors, was more calmer, understanding, and accessible. In a press conference, a journalist began asking the prime shooter. However, in the middle of the starting sentence, the journalist paused and revealed that he had forgotten his question. In the first few seconds, Kevin Durant was shocked. His confused expression was funny. Later, he tried to comfort the journalist for his mishap.

#2 Kevin silencing LeBron

Kevin Durant, in a pre-preparation session, was with his USA teammates. The huddle had all the players, including LeBron James. The NBA legend challenged Durant to take a shot from the same spot, which was far away from the hoop. Kevin Durant took the shoot, and the ball went right in the hoop. He then turned over to see LeBron's reaction. Not only LeBron was surprised, but also most of his USA teammates.

#1 Bron Chalk

In a Team USA game recently, LeBron James, in the pre-match preparations, spat out chalk with liquid. It was something like WWE Wrestler Triple H does. Coincidentally, Kevin Durant was near the Lakers star. The chalk liquid fell on his face from the top, and Durant was caught making funny gestures.

