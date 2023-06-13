Mbappe's refusal to sign a new contract with PSG opens the door for a possible transfer this summer

Kylian Mbappe's refusal to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain beyond 2024 opens the door for a possible transfer to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he has no intention of signing a new contract or remaining at the club beyond 2024, thereby creating the possibility of a transfer during the summer.

Real Madrid has shown significant interest in Mbappe over the past few years, but he declined their offer in 2022 when he extended his contract with Parc des Princes.

PSG, who recently won the Ligue 1 title, is set for a summer of changes as Lionel Messi departs after two seasons and Neymar also attracts interest following a season marred by injuries.

Despite Mbappe's consistent performance for the French giants, they were unable to secure Champions League glory, exiting in the last 16 against Bayern Munich.

Mbappe's decision adds further pressure on PSG, and the club is reportedly surprised by his choice, which leaves them with the option to either sell him this summer or let him leave for free in a year, depending on mutual agreement for an additional year in his contract.

Madrid are not giving up on the possibility of bringing the Frenchman and Erling Haaland together. But Haaland is now enjoying a historic moment with Champions League winners Manchester City and hasn't shown any interest in Real Madrid.

