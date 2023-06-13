Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mbappe's refusal to sign a new contract with PSG opens the door for a possible transfer this summer

    Kylian Mbappe's refusal to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain beyond 2024 opens the door for a possible transfer to Real Madrid

    Football Mbappe's refusal to sign a new contract with PSG opens the door for a possible transfer this summer osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he has no intention of signing a new contract or remaining at the club beyond 2024, thereby creating the possibility of a transfer during the summer.

    Real Madrid has shown significant interest in Mbappe over the past few years, but he declined their offer in 2022 when he extended his contract with Parc des Princes.

    PSG, who recently won the Ligue 1 title, is set for a summer of changes as Lionel Messi departs after two seasons and Neymar also attracts interest following a season marred by injuries.

    Also read: No surprises! Florentino Perez confirms Real Madrid wants to sign Kylian Mbappe (WATCH)

    Despite Mbappe's consistent performance for the French giants, they were unable to secure Champions League glory, exiting in the last 16 against Bayern Munich.

    Mbappe's decision adds further pressure on PSG, and the club is reportedly surprised by his choice, which leaves them with the option to either sell him this summer or let him leave for free in a year, depending on mutual agreement for an additional year in his contract.

    Madrid are not giving up on the possibility of bringing the Frenchman and Erling Haaland together. But Haaland is now enjoying a historic moment with Champions League winners Manchester City and hasn't shown any interest in Real Madrid.

    Also read: Zinedine Zidane rejects PSG approach to replace Christophe Galtier again; sparks meme fest

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shubman Gill fined by ICC for comments on his WTC final dismissal

    Shubman Gill fined by ICC for comments on his WTC final dismissal

    tennis french open the unstoppable Novak Djokovic: Of dreams, sweat and tears... saluting the 23-time Grand Slam King snt

    The unstoppable Novak Djokovic: Of dreams, sweat and tears... saluting the 23-time Grand Slam King

    tennis 23 Grand Slams and counting: WATCH Novak Djokovic's heart-moving speech after lifting French Open 2023 title snt

    23 Grand Slams and counting: WATCH Novak Djokovic's heart-moving speech after lifting French Open 2023 title

    tennis You made it Rafael Nadal congratulates Novak Djokovic after win at French Open seals historic 23rd Grand Slam title snt

    'You made it!': Nadal congratulates Djokovic after win at French Open seals historic 23rd Grand Slam title

    tennis Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafa Nadal to clinch 23rd Grand Slam with French Open 2023 crown; fans applaud historic feat snt

    Djokovic surpasses Nadal to clinch 23rd Grand Slam with French Open 2023 crown; fans applaud historic feat

    Recent Stories

    HOTNESS ALERT! Nora Fatehi flaunts her sexy figure in backless satin dress (Photos) RBA

    HOTNESS ALERT! Nora Fatehi flaunts her sexy figure in backless satin dress (Photos)

    Karan Deol Roka ceremony: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, all brothers in one frame (Photos) RBA

    Karan Deol Roka ceremony: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, all brothers in one frame (Photos)

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: Crime Branch names Kerala's Congress chief K Sudhakaran as second accused anr

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: Crime Branch names Kerala's Congress chief K Sudhakaran as second accused

    NEET UG 2023 Result likely today; How to check score, cutoff, admission criteria and more

    NEET UG 2023 result likely today; How to check score, cutoff, admission criteria and more

    KCET 2023 Result to be announced on June 15; Here how to check results, more details

    KCET 2023 Result to be announced on June 15; How to check results, more details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon