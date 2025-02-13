Premier League: Liverpool's Arne Slot likely to be in dugout for clash against Wolves despite possible ban

Arne Slot previously served a one-match touchline ban earlier this season after accumulating three yellow cards. 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
AFP |Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 10:12 PM IST

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot could still be on the touchline for this weekend's Premier League fixture against Wolves, despite reportedly receiving a two-match ban following his red card in the heated Merseyside derby.

Liverpool were poised to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to nine points on Wednesday against Everton, but James Tarkowski's stunning volley in the eighth minute of stoppage time secured a dramatic equalizer.

Also read: Champions League: Wayne Rooney questions Guardiola's 'strange' decision after Man City defeat to Real Madrid

The goal sparked wild celebrations from Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure in front of the away fans, triggering a furious reaction. Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones confronted Doucoure, leading to the dismissal of both players. As tensions escalated, some supporters entered the pitch, prompting intervention from stewards and police. Referee Michael Oliver then sent off Slot and his assistant, Sipke Hulshof.

Premier League sanctioned ban for Arne Slot, but deleted statement later

"Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was dismissed at the end of the Merseyside derby for using offensive, insulting, or abusive language," read a statement. "He is handed a two-match touchline ban as a result."

However, that statement was later removed. It is understood that the Football Association must first review Oliver’s report before deciding on any disciplinary action, which may not be finalized before Liverpool’s home match against Wolves on Sunday.

Slot previously served a one-match touchline ban earlier this season after accumulating three yellow cards. Meanwhile, Doucoure and Jones will both serve one-match bans following their dismissals.

Virgil van Dijk expressed frustration over conceding the late equalizer 

"That hurt and should hurt for each one of us, but it is the reality," said the Dutch international. "You have two choices—you can dwell on it and stay angry, or you can take it on board, recover, and be ready for Wolves, because that will be another tough test. I think that’s the best approach."

Wednesday’s draw, in what was the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park before Everton's move to a new stadium, left Liverpool seven points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with 14 games remaining.

Also read: Arsenal's title hopes hang by a thread as Havertz injury deepens crisis - is Arteta to blame?

