It's official! Karim Benzema joins Al-Ittihad; will ex-Real Madrid star shine in Saudi Arabia?

Two days after Real Madrid confirmed the departure of legendary striker Karim Benzema, Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad announced the arrival of the Frenchman, who has signed a deal until 2025 with an option to extend for further season.

In what has sparked massive excitement among Al-Ittihad fans, legendary striker Karim Benzema has signed a contract with the Saudi Arabian giants until 2025, with an option for a further season. According to reports, the former Real Madrid icon's deal is worth 200 million euros with some commercials included. The news of the Ballon d'Or 2022 winner joining the Saudi Pro League champions comes two days after Los Blancos confirmed his departure after a glittering 14 trophy-laden years.

Also read: Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad: Cristiano Ronaldo fans welcome Real Madrid icon to Saudi Arabia with memes

Benzema's arrival in Saudi Arabia, which will see him go face to face against Al-Nassr star and his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, has got football fans in the Gulf nation rejoicing. Al-Ittihad bagged the Saudi Pro League this season, having bagged 72 points from 30 games, five clear of second spot Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal, which is desperate to sign legendary forward Lionel Messi, finished third with 59 points.

In an official tweet by Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Arabian club said, "Benzema is here. A new tiger will roar. Welcome to Ittihad!"

On Sunday, Real Madrid released a statement confirming Benzema's departure from Santiago Bernabeu after joining the Spanish giants from Lyon at the age of 21. "Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism and has represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future," the club had said in an official release.

During the fourteen seasons at Real Madrid, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner clinched 25 titles – a record number for the club. These included 5 Champions League titles, 5 Club World Cups, 4 Super Cups, 4 LaLiga titles, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups. Benzema is also the fourth-highest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League and the domestic league, respectively.

The Frenchman, known for his exceptional finish and spectacular headers, will hope to replicate his European football heroics in Saudi Arabia. Al-Ittihad fans will hope Benzema can power the club to greater heights and are also keenly waiting to see him go up against Al-Nassr's Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. If Messi arrives, then the clash between the three big clubs of the league is expected to spark fireworks in the Gulf nation.

Also Read: Lionel Messi wants to return to Barcelona, confirms his father; fans await homecoming after PSG exit