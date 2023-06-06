Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's official! Karim Benzema joins Al-Ittihad; will ex-Real Madrid star shine in Saudi Arabia?

    Two days after Real Madrid confirmed the departure of legendary striker Karim Benzema, Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad announced the arrival of the Frenchman, who has signed a deal until 2025 with an option to extend for further season.

    football transfer Its official Karim Benzema joins Al-Ittihad will ex-Real Madrid star shine in Saudi Arabia snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 11:53 PM IST

    In what has sparked massive excitement among Al-Ittihad fans, legendary striker Karim Benzema has signed a contract with the Saudi Arabian giants until 2025, with an option for a further season. According to reports, the former Real Madrid icon's deal is worth 200 million euros with some commercials included. The news of the Ballon d'Or 2022 winner joining the Saudi Pro League champions comes two days after Los Blancos confirmed his departure after a glittering 14 trophy-laden years.

    Also read: Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad: Cristiano Ronaldo fans welcome Real Madrid icon to Saudi Arabia with memes

    Benzema's arrival in Saudi Arabia, which will see him go face to face against Al-Nassr star and his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, has got football fans in the Gulf nation rejoicing. Al-Ittihad bagged the Saudi Pro League this season, having bagged 72 points from 30 games, five clear of second spot Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal, which is desperate to sign legendary forward Lionel Messi, finished third with 59 points.

    In an official tweet by Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Arabian club said, "Benzema is here. A new tiger will roar. Welcome to Ittihad!"

    On Sunday, Real Madrid released a statement confirming Benzema's departure from Santiago Bernabeu after joining the Spanish giants from Lyon at the age of 21. "Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism and has represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future," the club had said in an official release.

    During the fourteen seasons at Real Madrid, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner clinched 25 titles – a record number for the club. These included 5 Champions League titles, 5 Club World Cups, 4 Super Cups, 4 LaLiga titles, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups. Benzema is also the fourth-highest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League and the domestic league, respectively.

    The Frenchman, known for his exceptional finish and spectacular headers, will hope to replicate his European football heroics in Saudi Arabia. Al-Ittihad fans will hope Benzema can power the club to greater heights and are also keenly waiting to see him go up against Al-Nassr's Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. If Messi arrives, then the clash between the three big clubs of the league is expected to spark fireworks in the Gulf nation.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi wants to return to Barcelona, confirms his father; fans await homecoming after PSG exit

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India celebrates Havildar Sunil Kumar decathlon gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship snt

    India celebrates Havildar Sunil Kumar's decathlon gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'King' Virat Kohli lauds 'Prince' Shubman Gill's eagerness to learn; says keen to help him snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'King' Kohli lauds 'Prince' Shubman Gill's eagerness to learn; says keen to help him

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: The Oval is a good venue for India, says Tendulkar; recalls team's win in 2021 snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: The Oval is a good venue for India, says Tendulkar; recalls team's win in 2021

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: The Oval pitch will be bouncy, assures curator Lee Fortis to R Ashwin Watch snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: The Oval pitch will be bouncy, assures curator Lee Fortis to R Ashwin - WATCH

    football Huge setback: Kerala Blasters temporarily shuts down women's team after men's side fined by AIFF snt

    Huge setback: Kerala Blasters temporarily shuts down women's team after men's side fined by AIFF

    Recent Stories

    Adipurush action trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, say first 20 secs give goosebumps; read reactions ADC

    Adipurush action trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, say first 20 secs give goosebumps; read reactions

    Explained Why 'Varunastra' packs a deadly knockout punch

    Explained: Why 'Varunastra' packs a deadly knockout punch

    India celebrates Havildar Sunil Kumar decathlon gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship snt

    India celebrates Havildar Sunil Kumar's decathlon gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

    Adipurush Trailer out: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's epic drama looks like one shouldn't be missed on big screen

    Adipurush FINAL Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's epic drama looks like one shouldn't be missed on big screen

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'King' Virat Kohli lauds 'Prince' Shubman Gill's eagerness to learn; says keen to help him snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'King' Kohli lauds 'Prince' Shubman Gill's eagerness to learn; says keen to help him

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon