The Cristiano Ronaldo curse: Meme fest explodes after Al-Nassr 'sacks' coach Rudi Garcia

Cristiano Ronaldo might have already begun problems in the Al-Nassr dressing room as he is reportedly unhappy with club boss Rudi Garcia. The manager has supposedly been sacked, with meme fest breaking out against the Portuguese star.

Portuguese sensation quit Europe earlier this season and moved to Asia, signing for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr after parting ways with English giants Manchester United following an explosive interview with football journalist Piers Morgan, where he slammed head coach Erik ten Hag and the club for disrespecting him and forcing a move away before the start of the season.

As for his stint with Al-Nassr, it has been an average one so far, scoring 11 in 12, remaining in the league title race, and placing second, just three points behind Al-Ittihad. He was reportedly unhappy with Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia following his side's latest loss to the table-topper, which allegedly caused a dressing room rift.

Meanwhile, multiple reports, like MARCA and Okaz, have suggested that Al-Nassr has already decided to part ways with the French manager, ending his year-long stint with the Jeddah-based club. The reports, which are contradictory at this stage, add that the official announcement will likely be made soon, with the club considering U-19 head coach Ivo Milic and preceding Miguel Angel Russo as the two options.

However, fans took to social media to break a meme fest, with most slamming Ronaldo for ruining the careers of many reputed club bosses.