Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Cristiano Ronaldo curse: Meme fest explodes after Al-Nassr 'sacks' coach Rudi Garcia

    Cristiano Ronaldo might have already begun problems in the Al-Nassr dressing room as he is reportedly unhappy with club boss Rudi Garcia. The manager has supposedly been sacked, with meme fest breaking out against the Portuguese star.

    football The Cristiano Ronaldo curse: Meme fest explodes after Al-Nassr sacks coach Rudi Garcia-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    Portuguese sensation quit Europe earlier this season and moved to Asia, signing for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr after parting ways with English giants Manchester United following an explosive interview with football journalist Piers Morgan, where he slammed head coach Erik ten Hag and the club for disrespecting him and forcing a move away before the start of the season.

    As for his stint with Al-Nassr, it has been an average one so far, scoring 11 in 12, remaining in the league title race, and placing second, just three points behind Al-Ittihad. He was reportedly unhappy with Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia following his side's latest loss to the table-topper, which allegedly caused a dressing room rift.

    ALSO READ: Champions League - Erling Haaland sets historic record as Man City beats Bayern Munich at Etihad

    Meanwhile, multiple reports, like MARCA and Okaz, have suggested that Al-Nassr has already decided to part ways with the French manager, ending his year-long stint with the Jeddah-based club. The reports, which are contradictory at this stage, add that the official announcement will likely be made soon, with the club considering U-19 head coach Ivo Milic and preceding Miguel Angel Russo as the two options.

    However, fans took to social media to break a meme fest, with most slamming Ronaldo for ruining the careers of many reputed club bosses.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius reveal what it feels like being in MS Dhoni shoes for CSK Chennai Super Kings-ayh

    IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius reveal what it feels like being in MS Dhoni's shoes for CSK

    football UEFA Champions League: Erling Haaland sets historical record as Manchester City beats Bayern Munich at Etihad Stadium-ayh

    Champions League: Erling Haaland sets historic record as Man City beats Bayern Munich at Etihad

    IPL 2023 Relieved Rohit Sharma interviewing Tilak Varma after Mumbai Indians special win over Delhi Capitals is a must-watch snt

    IPL 2023: Relieved Rohit Sharma interviewing Tilak Varma after MI's 'special' win over DC is a must-watch

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Brilliant Rohit Sharma breaks MI's deadlock; powers 6-wicket thrilling win over DC; Paltans rejoice-ayh

    IPL 2023: Brilliant Rohit Sharma breaks MI's deadlock; powers 6-wicket thrilling win over DC; Paltans rejoice

    IPL 2023, CSK vs RR preview: Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler face Chepauk test against challenging Chennai Super Kings, where to watch stream-ayh

    IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan's Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler face Chepauk test against challenging Chennai

    Recent Stories

    Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her well toned body on Instagram while mastering aerial yoga, SEE PICS AHA

    Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her well toned body on Instagram while mastering aerial yoga, SEE PICS

    Jeremy Renner spills beans on quitting 'smoking' after 'snow-plow' incident vma

    Jeremy Renner spills beans on quitting 'smoking' after 'snow-plow' incident

    Kerala govt notifies hike in basic tax rates effective from April 1; Check out the rates anr

    Kerala govt notifies hike in basic tax rates effective from April 1; Check out the rates

    Will unite all Opposition parties for upcoming polls': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar AJR

    'Will unite all Opposition parties for upcoming polls': Congress chief Kharge after meeting Nitish Kumar

    Mika Singh gives massive salute to PM Modi as he uses INR to shop at Louis Vuitton store in Doha airport gcw

    Mika Singh gives 'massive salute to PM Modi' as he uses INR to shop at Louis Vuitton store in Doha airport

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon