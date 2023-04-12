Champions League: Erling Haaland sets historic record as Man City beats Bayern Munich at Etihad

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich was shockingly drubbed 0-3 in the opening leg of the quarterfinal by Manchester City away from home. Erling Haaland scored his 45th goal of the season, a historical record.

It was a despair for German champion Bayern Munich and a shocker for its fans, as it was thumped 0-3 by English champion Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) opening leg quarterfinal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Tuesday. The goals came from Rodri (27th), Bernardo Silva (70th) and Erling Haaland (76th), while the latter's happened to be a historical one.

With the winner, Haaland took his season tally to 45 goals across events, the most ever by a player from the English Premier League (IPL) in a season. Consequently, he has made City a title favourite. However, Bayern cannot be ruled out as it has the ammunition to bounce back, especially on its home turf next week.

Meanwhile, City head coach Bayern Munich hailed his side for a top show and told BT Sport, "Of course, when you are there, you realise how good they are as a team, Bayern Munich. It was a tight game during 55, and 60 minutes, and they were better than us in many moments."

"It's a good result, but we still have the second leg to play. The players know it. It's unnecessary to tell them how difficult they are here in front of you tomorrow or before the game. They know it. [Bayern] are a perfect team, but we're going to take the mentality to play, to play, and to try to win the game," added Guardiola, who formerly managed the Bavarian.