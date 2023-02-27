Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'That's why he's the best in the world' - Lionel Messi fans ecstatic after PSG star scores 700th club goal

    Lionel Messi scripted another milestone as he scored his 700th club goal while playing for PSG, as his side trumped Olympique de Marseille 3-0. Consequently, fans hailed him as "the best in the world".

    Author
Ayush Gupta
First Published Feb 27, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    Argentine superstar is on the same path as his longtime Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, entering the record books constantly. On Sunday, as he scored during Paris Saint-Germian's (PSG's) 3-0 conquest over Olympique de Marseille away from home, he scripted a landmark as he scored his 700th club goal.

    Consequently, Messi has become only the second lad after Ronaldo to attain the feat. He scored the goal in the 29th minute of the encounter, following an assist from Mbappe, while the latter scored the remaining two goals, both of which saw assists from the former. He also shared the most assists with Kylian Mbappe at the club, proving that their partnership is worth savouring and that there is no animosity between the two regarding greatness.

    ALSO READ: League Cup Final: 'Worth it to invest, to suffer, to sacrifice' - ETH lauds MU's mentality after title win

    It was Messi's 12th goal of the season with the Parisians, while in terms of his record, he is currently nine behind his Portuguese rival. As a result, Messi fans went ecstatic following the Argentine's recent feat, while a parallel was drawn alongside Ronaldo. A Twitter user remarked, "That's why he's the best in the world at 36 and winning his 7th FIFA The Best."

    Another user wrote, "Messi's 500th club goal came in El Clásico, and his 700th club goal came in Le Classique. Made for occasions." Also, some portrayed his partnership with Mbappe and noted, "25' Kylian Mbappe goal, Lionel Messi assist. 29’ Lionel Messi goal, Kylian Mbappe assist. THE TWO BEST IT AND THE BEST DUO ON THE PLANET."

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
