    League Cup Final: 'Worth it to invest, to suffer, to sacrifice' - ETH lauds MU's mentality after title win

    League Cup 2022-23 Final: Manchester United finally has its hands on a title after six years, as Erik ten Hag and his boys bested on Sunday. Meanwhile, the club boss lauded his boys' performance, winning mentality, and sacrifices.

    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    English giants Manchester United can now enjoy a small taste of success, winning the 2022-23 League Cup Final by thrashing Newcastle United 2-0 at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. It is the club's maiden title in six years in its second final during this period. As the club has now assured its place in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL), head coach Erik ten Hag is already looking ahead for more success while he lauded his boys' winning mentality and also termed the investments, sufferings and sacrifices "worth it".

    Talking to the reporters after the title victory, ten Hag reckoned, "You have to celebrate. It is not a typical day, [we] won a trophy. This trophy means something. That's the feeling I get in the UK. We must celebrate, but after that, you must keep going. We] know that it's worth [it] to invest, to suffer, to sacrifice, and to know that you have to give every day your best to [allow you to eventually] celebrate. It's about glory and honour. If you want to win something, you must do it."

    ALSO READ: LEAGUE CUP 2022-23 FINAL - DE GEA, SHAW, FERNANDES, RASHFORD REACT AS MAN UNITED OFFICIALLY BEGINS 'NEW ERA'

    Reflecting on his journey from Ajax to United earlier this season, ten Hag recalled, "Maybe it was a risk [to leave Ajax], but I am a little stubborn. I love United. When I see the shirts and the legacy of Alex Ferguson, I think this team needs to make its legacy. When this opportunity came, I thought this was the right team for me. I wanted to be part of it."

    Ten Hag was also seen interacting with club owner Avram Glazer after the title conquest, as he said, "He was happy for the club, as owner, he wanted to be part of it. You could see that when he was in the dressing room. It was good that he could be part of it." While the Dutchman briefly forgot to carry the trophy out of the press conference room while he was leaving, he jokingly said that he would leave it behind as there were more titles to come, reports FotMob.

