As Spain reaches the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, a 2021 social media post has gone viral for predicting an Argentina vs. Spain final with a 3-2 score. The post's accuracy now hinges on the outcome of the Argentina vs. England semi-final, creating a buzz among football fans who are calling it a 'time traveler' prophecy.

As Spain reached the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since 2010 after defeating France in the semifinal, and the winner of the second semifinal clash between Argentina and England will determine their opponent in the title match, a 2021 prediction post has gone viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached its decisive stage, with 2010 champions Spain awaiting their opponent from the second semifinal clash between defending champions Argentina and 1966 winners England. From 64 teams to the final two, the high-stakes tournament has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Spain has reached the World Cup final only twice in their history, first in 2010, when they clinched their maiden title, and now in 2026, marking a historic return to the tournament's biggest stage as they aim to secure a second trophy. Argentina has reached the final six times and England once, while the possibility of a La Rajo vs La Albiceleste showdown has sparked widespread debate among fans.

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Spain vs Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

As Spain awaits their opponent for the high-stakes title clash at MetLife Stadium in New York, a four-year prediction post on X (formerly Twitter) has resurfaced ahead of the second semifinal clash between Argentina and England at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15.

A user named ‘dilemma’ (@actuallyimthe) shared a precise prediction in July 2021, claiming that Argentina would defeat Spain 3-2 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The prediction came a year before Argentina secured its third World Cup title by defeating France in the Qatar 2022 final.

“Argentina just beat Spain at the 2026 World Cup final, 3-2,” a X user wrote.

Though the FIFA World Cup 2026 is yet to take place, as Spain awaits the outcome of today’s second semifinal, their prediction has caught the attention of fans and football enthusiasts on social media, given the uncanny accuracy with which it anticipated the tournament's trajectory.

Argentina has been at the centre of attention throughout the tournament, as the team has been accused of being rigged following several high-profile officiating decisions, especially in the round of 16 clash and the quarterfinal against Egypt and Switzerland, respectively, which have led to widespread claims of biased referring by opposing coaches and players in the tournament.

From 2021 to 2026: The Social Media Post Everyone is Bookmarking

The viral X post, where a user predicted the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, has taken the internet by storm, with fans and football enthusiasts scrambling to share, screenshot, and bookmark the ‘time traveler’ prophecy, as they await the outcome of the semifinal clash in Atlanta.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts reacted with disbelief, calling the 2021 prediction a ‘time traveller’ post and a ‘prophecy’ after it seemingly matched the potential 2026 FIFA World Cup final scenario. While some joked about making bold bets or getting tattoos if it comes true, others admitted they were amazed by the uncanny prediction.

Some even compared the post to previous viral football predictions, including claims of accurately foreseeing iconic World Cup moments. However, a few urged caution, as Argentina must overcome England in the semifinal before the predicted final can become a reality.

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As Spain reached the final, it remains to be seen whether Argentina can overcome England and set up the much-anticipated showdown predicted by the 2021 post. Until then, the viral prediction continues to fuel excitement among fans, who are closely following every moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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