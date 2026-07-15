The ICC has announced a new three-stage format for the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup, which expands to 14 teams. Co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, the tournament will feature a Super Series, a group stage, and a Super 7 round.

New Format for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday unveiled a new format for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. With the tournament expanding from 10 to 14 teams, the revamped three-stage format is designed to provide more competitive matches, increase opportunities for participating teams, and enhance the overall fan experience.

The tournament has been divided into three rounds before the semi-finals and the final, as per the ICC website.

Tournament Structure

Round 1 - The competition will begin with a Super Series featuring the three lowest-ranked of the 14 qualified teams in a round-robin format. The team that finishes top of the Super Series will progress to the next stage of the competition.

Round 2 (30 matches) - The next stage of the tournament will feature 12 teams competing across 30 matches. The teams will be divided into two groups of six and play in a round-robin format. The top three teams from each group, along with the next best-placed team across both groups, will advance to the Super 7 stage.

Round 3, Super 7 (21 matches) - The Super 7 stage will consist of 21 round-robin matches, with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, the team finishing first in the Super 7 standings will face the fourth-placed side, while the second-placed team will take on the third-placed team.

Semi-finals: The winners of the two semi-finals will compete in the final for the ultimate prize. (ANI)