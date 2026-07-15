Indian women boxers concluded a successful campaign at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, winning a total of 19 medals. The team secured 5 gold, 10 silver, and 4 bronze medals across both age categories in Jakarta.

India capped off a stellar campaign in the women's section at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, securing a total of five gold, 10 silver, and four bronze medals across U-19 and U-23 categories in the finals held in Jakarta on Wednesday.

U-19 Women's Category Results

In the U-19 women's category, India secured two gold and six silver medals, underlining the depth of its youth programme, according to a press release. Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari (51kg) delivered a dominant performance to clinch gold with a 5:0 win over Uzbekistan's Nazokat Mardonova, while Prachi also secured gold with a convincing victory over Indonesia's Dira Artika. India's other finalists in the U-19 category put up strong fights but settled for silver, contributing to the team's overall tally.

U-23 Women's Category Results

In the U-23 women's category, India registered an equally impressive showing with one gold, four silver, and four bronze medals. Nisha (54kg) led the charge with a commanding 5:0 victory over Japan's Koiin Kokufu to clinch gold. India's other gold medallists in the category continued their strong form to finish on top of the podium. Meanwhile, Nikita Chand (60kg), Kajal (65kg), and Muskan (75kg) fought hard in their respective finals but settled for silver after facing strong opponents from Uzbekistan.

The bronze medals came from semifinal finishes, further highlighting India's consistency across weight categories.

A Strong Talent Pipeline

India's overall performance in the women's section reflects its growing dominance in age-group boxing at the continental level, with a strong pipeline of talent delivering across both U-19 and U-23 divisions.