After Spain reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, Lamine Yamal reacted to a viral 2007 photo with Lionel Messi, expressing his hope to face the Argentine star in the final. This potential showdown has excited fans, who see it as a symbolic 'passing of the torch' between two footballing generations.

Spain’s Lamine Yamal reached his first-ever FIFA World Cup final after La Roja defeated the two-time champions, France, in the semifinal at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Tuesday, July 14.

At the age of 19 and 2 days, Yamal became the third-youngest player to qualify for the FIFA World Cup final, marking a historic milestone in his meteoric rise to global stardom. The FC Barcelona star striker did not record a goal or an assist in Spain’s 2-0 win over France, but his presence on the field was instrumental, as he consistently stretched the French defence and tracked back to assist crucial defensive phases.

Lamine Yamal was fouled by Lucas Dign, which led to Spain’s opening goal in the 22nd minute, as Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up to convert the resulting penalty, setting the stage for a commanding performance that ultimately paved the way for the 2010 champions to the final.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup: Spain makes history with two teens in semifinal XI

Lamine Yamal’s Reaction to the 2007 Iconic Photo

As Spain and Lamine Yamal reached the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the internet has once again been captivated by a viral photograph from 2007, showing a young Lionel Messi bathing a then-toddler Yamal. Ahead of the semifinal clash against France, a reporter showed the iconic photo to the 19-year-old football sensation.

A reporter asked whether the iconic photograph from 2007 could somehow serve as a prelude to a future World Cup final match between the two stars across different generations, prompting a humble and ambitious response from the teenager.

Yamal smiled at a photograph and expressed his ambition to play like Lionel Messi in the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup final.

“Yes, well, I've grown a little bit, I think, and Leo too. I hope so, I hope so, to be able to face him in a final, since we couldn't do it in the final." Yamal said.

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Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi were supposed to lock horns in the 2026 Finalissima between Copa America champions Argentina and Euro winners Spain at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. However, the event was cancelled due to the ongoing US-Israel on Iran and the inability to relocate the final.

UEFA, CONMEBOL, and the Local Organising Committee determined that the match could not be held as planned, and thus the much-anticipated clash between Yamal and Messi was officially cancelled in March this year.

Fans Dream of Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal World Cup Final

Lamine Yamal’s ambition to face the Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the World Cup final has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with fans and football enthusiasts, especially on X (formerly Twitter), describing the potential clash as the ultimate "passing of the torch" moment.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts shared their excitement over the possibility of a Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal FIFA World Cup final, with many calling it the ‘dream final’ and the perfect ‘passing of the torch’ moment between two generations of footballing icons.

Others described it as a clash that would ‘feed generations’ and hailed the prospect of Messi facing his childhood admirer on football's biggest stage.

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Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s Argentina will face England, led by Harry Kane, in the high-stakes FIFA World Cup semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15.

Also Read: Argentina vs England: 'We're 48 million playing this match,' says team