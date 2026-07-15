Argentina captain Lionel Messi is set to face England for the first time in his career in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. The winner of the clash between the defending champions and the Three Lions will play Spain in the final for the title.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is set to take on England for the first time in his illustrious international career as defending champions will clash with the Three Lions in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time).

Despite representing Argentina for over two decades and facing every other FIFA World Cup-winning nation, Messi has never come up against the Three Lions. That long-awaited first meeting will finally take place for a spot in the World Cup final on the line, adding a fresh chapter to one of international football's fiercest rivalries. The winner of the encounter will meet Spain in the final, after La Roja sealed their berth with a 2-0 triumph over France.

Messi on 'special' first-time clash

"The truth is, it's special," Messi told reporters, as quoted by FIFA, after Argentina's 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland secured their place in the last four. "It's a special match because it's my first time. I've played against everyone except England. And it's special, as I said before, because they're a big team, a powerhouse. It's always nice to play against teams like that, in matches like this, and especially in the semi-finals of a World Cup," he added.

The 39-year-old has previously faced Brazil, Uruguay, Germany, Italy, Spain and France during his glittering career, but England remained the only major football power missing from his international resume. The closest he came was during a friendly in Geneva in November 2005, when Argentina lost 3-2. Messi was unavailable for that match after being sent off on his senior international debut against Hungary earlier that year.

Argentina's road to the semi-final

Argentina entered the knockout phase of FIFA WC 2026 after winning all three group matches in Group J. Argentina's knockout-stage campaign has been equally demanding. They began with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Cabo Verde in the Round of 32 before edging past Egypt by the same scoreline in the Round of 16, once again relying on their attacking firepower to overcome a resilient opponent. The defending champions faced another stern test in the quarter-finals, where Switzerland pushed them all the way before Argentina secured a 3-1 extra-time victory to book their place in the semi-finals. Argentina have scored nine goals in three knockout games, the highest total among the semi-finalists.

The semi-final also revives one of football's most iconic rivalries. England and Argentina have not met in a competitive fixture since the 2002 FIFA World Cup, when England claimed a 1-0 victory. More than two decades later, Messi now has the opportunity to script his own chapter in the storied rivalry as Argentina chase a place in the final and bid to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.

England's resilient run to the last four

On the other hand, England booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway, coming from behind thanks to a brace from Jude Bellingham. His decisive winner in the third minute of extra time sealed England's progression to just the fourth World Cup semi-final in the nation's history.

England's journey to the semi-finals has been far more dramatic than that of their remaining rivals. After topping Group L, they edged past DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32 before overcoming Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling five-goal Round-of-16 encounter. Norway provided an even sterner challenge in the quarter-finals. England fell behind early, squandered several chances during regulation time, and were taken into extra time before Jude Bellingham struck the decisive winner to seal a 2-1 comeback victory. Notably, England have won each of their three knockout-stage matches by a one-goal margin, underlining the resilience they have shown on their run to the last four.

Spain awaits in the final

While, Spain defeated France 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup semi-final in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday (local time), extending their winning streak against Les Bleus to three matches after victories in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-finals and the 2025 UEFA Nations League semi-finals. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half after Lamine Yamal was brought down inside the box. Pedro Porro doubled Spain's lead early in the second half, sealing their place in the World Cup final.

Mikel Oyarzabal has scored 18 goals in his last 20 games for Spain. His penalty made him the sixth man to reach 30 goals for Spain after David Silva (35), Alvaro Morata (37), Fernando Torres (38), Raul (44) and David Villa (59). (ANI)

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