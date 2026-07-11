During Spain's 2-0 World Cup quarterfinal win over Belgium, Lamine Yamal's three-year-old brother, Keyne, became a viral sensation. His enthusiastic antics in the stands at SoFi Stadium were captured on the big screen, making him a fan favourite and an unofficial mascot for the team.

Spain football star Lamine Yamal’s younger half-brother Keyne was wasat the centre of attention during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against Belgium at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, July 10.

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Spain sealed their spot in the semifinal with a 2-0 win over Belgium in the quarterfinal. Fabian Ruiz’s opening goal in the 30th minute, followed by Mikel Merino’s decisive strike in the 88th, ensured a comfortable victory for the Spanish side. Despite Charles De Ketelaere levelling the score for Belgium in the 41st minute, Spain’s tactical composure and relentless pressure in the second half ultimately saw them regain the lead and secure their place in the semifinal.

Amid Spain’s victory, Lamine Yamal’s half-brother, Kenye, stole the spotlight from the stands at SoFi Stadium. Kenye Yamal is the son of Sheila Ebana, Lamine’s mother. Despite both having two separate fathers, the two brothers share a deep and affectionate bond that has become a recurring highlight for fans watching Spain’s journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Lamine Yamal’s Brother Steals the Spotlight

Though the 2010 champions Spain have sealed their place in the last four, where they will face two-time winners France, Lamine Yamal’s brother Keyne has arguably become the team's most popular supporter. Keyne has been accompanying his brother throughout Spain’s campaign at the FIFA World Cup so far.

Keyne’s presence at the SoFi Stadium grabbed the attention of other supporters and spectators, further cementing his status as the unofficial mascot of Spain's 2026 World Cup journey. In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the cameras panned on the three-year-old, who was cheering with infectious enthusiasm throughout the match.

Keyne’s making of faces was seen by everybody at the stadium, as the big screen repeatedly caught his playful antics throughout the high-stakes match. His candid expressions and lively reactions provided a delightful contrast to the intense focus on the pitch, turning the toddler into an instant fan favourite.

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After the match, Lamine Yamal spotted his young brother on the big screen at the final whistle. The Spanish star called his teammates and pointed toward the screen, sharing a heartwarming moment with his brother as the team celebrated securing their spot in the semifinals.

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The bond between Lamine Yamal and his younger brother Keyne has become one of the most heartwarming narratives of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Throughout Spain’s campaign, the three-year-old has captivated fans and social media alike with his infectious energy and unscripted joy in the stands.

Yamal’s Brother’s Viral Antics Trigger Massive Reactions

Lamine Yamal’s young brother Keyne’s antics during Spain’s quarterfinal clash against Belgium have sparked massive reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts flooding the platform with praise for the energetic toddler.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts were left delighted by Keyne Yamal's adorable expressions and infectious energy, with many joking that they wanted Spain to reach the final just to see more of him.

Several users dubbed him the ‘real Man of the Match’ and the ‘main character,’ while others compared him to a cartoon character and praised the heartwarming bond he shares with his elder brother, Lamine Yamal. A few also admired the three-year-old's passion for football, with some saying his infectious enthusiasm and celebrations stole the show despite not stepping onto the pitch.

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Meanwhile, Spain has remained unbeaten in the ongoing edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will face equally unbeaten France in the semifinal, with the highly anticipated showdown set to take place in Dallas on July 14.

Also Read: Spain's De la Fuente praises committed team after reaching WC semis