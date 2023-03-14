Should Raul replace Ancelotti as Real Madrid's manager? Fans give ultimate verdict

Carlo Ancelotti is under pressure as Real Madrid struggles for silverware this season, and he could be sacked at the season end. Meanwhile, Raul has been linked to the job, while fans have given their ultimate verdict.

Spanish and European champion Real Madrid has struggled to win a competitive title this season. While it missed out on the Supercopa de España, it is labouring in La Liga, Copa Del Rey and UEFA Champions League, whereas it did win the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Consequently, club head coach Carlo Ancelotti is under pressure and failure to land a silverware at Santiago Bernabéu could lead to his sacking.

In the meantime, some candidates are linked to Los Blancos for the managerial role, while Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keeping a tab on the situation developing with Madrid. However, one of the surprise names that has emerged in link to the job is legendary former club defender Raul, who also played under Ancelotti during the Italian's initial stint in the Spanish capital.

On the other hand, AS reports that Ancelotti might be eyeing the Brazilian national team head coach role and would quit Madrid at the end of the continuing season. Consequently, the club board is drawing up possible candidates to replace him, while Los Blancos supporters have given their ultimate verdict on having Raul as their new boss.

Raul has had great success with Madrid's reserve side, Castilla, making him a favourite to land in the role with the senior side. He has aided the young talents in their development, while some are currently playing for the senior team. Also, knowing the club inside-out, it would be a great move by Los Blancos to appoint the former Spanish international defender at the helm, with club president Florentino Perez taking the final call in the coming months.