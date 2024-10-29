Ruben Amorim to be Manchester United's next manager? Sporting boss breaks his silence on future

Manchester United have reportedly opened discussions with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim over the vacant managerial position following the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have reportedly opened discussions with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim over the vacant managerial position following the sacking of Erik ten Hag. 39-year-old Amorim has emerged as the top candidate on United’s shortlist, with considerable progress made in early talks, including discussions about his potential coaching staff.

United are reportedly seeking a prompt response and hope to reach an agreement by this weekend, with the club willing to negotiate his 10 million euros (8.3 million pound) release fee with Sporting.

Despite United’s interest, Amorim has refused to comment publicly on his future. At a press conference on Monday, held just hours after Ten Hag’s dismissal was announced, Amorim was questioned about his potential move to Old Trafford but maintained his silence out of respect for Sporting.

Also read: Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag: Look at 5 favourites to replace Dutchman as manager

“I was expecting that question and obviously I am not going to talk about my future," he said.

“I am not going to speak about my future because no matter what I say I’d have to always talk about it. Since the first day, I said it was not worthy to ask about it and I am not going to make any comments about my future," Amorim added.

Amorim, whose management style and results have led to previous interest from Liverpool, Barcelona, and even Manchester City as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola, has guided Sporting to an impressive 100% record in the league this season.

Currently, Sporting are on course to secure what would be Amorim’s third league title with the club, and they will play Nacional in the Taca de Liga quarter-finals on Tuesday.

As for United, Ruud van Nistelrooy will serve as the interim manager of the club. The former fan favourite returned to Old Trafford this summer, joining Ten Hag's coaching staff after turning down senior positions in other European clubs.

