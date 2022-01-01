Royal snub! Did David Beckham miss out on Knighthood again because he once said he didn't care about it?

Legendary footballer David Beckham has been handed a royal snub again as he missed out on a Knighthood in the 2022 New Year's honours list - despite the green light from the taxman. The former England captain and Manchester United striker, who received the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to football in 2003, is an icon in the sport but has not received the honour of 'Sir' by her majesty the Queen.

This news comes a week after reports suggested that David Beckham will be formally nominated for the Knighthood after having his tax issues cleared, ten years after being embroiled in the Ingenious tax avoidance scheme. The Red Devil's legend has been widely regarded as a Sir-in-waiting after enjoying an illustrious footballing career that saw him win trophies in England, Spain, France and the United States.

Also read: Tax sword off shoulder, David Beckham in line to bend for Knighthood

While other sports stars have been included in the list, it appears that the 46-year-old Becks will have to wait for another chance to be formally knighted. Meanwhile, cycling stars Laura and Jason Kenny became the first wife and husband to receive a damehood and Knighthood in the same honours list for their Olympic feats. Tennis ace Emma Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win the US Open, also received her MBE. However, there was no place for the legendary David Beckham in the sporting highlights.

According to reports, the Red Devil's may have to do something drastic to impress the Royals, who received a blow in 2017 following a shocking email leak. David Beckham was alleged to have branded the Honours Committee as 'unappreciative c***s' and reiterated that he did not 'care about being knighted'. Calling it a disgrace, Becks also allegedly wrote that he expected nothing less, adding that if he were an American, he would have got something like this (Knighthood) 10 years ago. However, the England captain later claimed that the emails were doctored but reportedly told his friends that he did write others 'in the heat of the moment.

In an illustrious footballing career, David Beckham made more than 700 senior club appearances, with more than half for Manchester United, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 1999 and several Premier League titles. His 115 England appearances also make him the third-highest capped player for England's men's side, behind Wayne Rooney and Peter Shilton.