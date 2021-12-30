Tax sword off shoulder, David Beckham in line to bend for Knighthood

Former England captain and Manchester United star David Beckham's name has reportedly been added to the official list of recommendations for a knighthood for next June.

Former England captain and Manchester United legend David Beckham is reportedly in line for a knighthood after his finances were cleared by the taxman. According to reports, the 46-year-old football star is believed to have been formally nominated and moved to the official recommendations list for June 2022. Beckham, who enjoyed a 2-decade long football career, was embroiled in a tax-avoidance scheme. Reports now suggest the taxman upgraded the football legend's status from red, which barred him from recognition, to green. With this, Beckham is now officially eligible to be a Sir after a long-running tax issue.

This move comes ten years after David Beckham was caught in the Ingenious tax avoidance scheme that led to him being blacklisted by the Inland Revenue. In August this year, the firm won a multi-million-pound appeal against HMRC, and the former England captain's representatives approached tax officials to settle Beckham's finances. According to reports, David Beckham was in 2013 informed that the only reason he was not considered for a Knighthood was because of the tax fiasco.

According to The Sun, MPs and charity campaigners welcomed the move, adding that a Knighthood for one of England's most successful footballers and an aggressive charity fundraiser was long-overdue. David Beckham's 20-year-long career witnessed several remarkable feats, including three league titles in three countries - England, Spain and France. The legendary footballer's heroics for England's national team included a stellar goal against Greece, which qualified the team for the 2002 World Cup. Having made his debut in April 1995, until his retirement in May 2013, Beckham bagged 19 major trophies. The dad of four has also raised around £50million for charity so far.

David Beckham's chance to attain Knighthood now boils down to the Honours Committee. Chaired by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, the committee will have to formally approve the England football legend's nomination next June for the Queen's Birthday Honours. If Becks earns the Knighthood, his wife and former Spice Girl Victoria will become Lady Beckham.

A report in The Sunday Times two years ago had revealed that David Beckham and his wife Victoria were Britain's highest taxpayers, coughing up 12.7 million pounds in a year. This news also comes even as the move to make Beckham the ambassador for the Qatar World Cup 2022 earlier this year came under fire. Qatar has faced heavy criticism over its appalling human rights record as well as its stand over homosexuality. However, Beckham shrugged criticism over the 150 million pound 10-year deal, emphasising that he hopes to bring about a change "from within" and "use the sport as a force for good".

In 2003 Beckham, who made 115 appearances for England that included 17 goals and captaincy for six years, was awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to football. The football legend, who has 97 club goals to his credit, received the honour from the Queen at Buckingham Palace.