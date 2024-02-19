Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Real Madrid extends wishes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti; wins hearts of Indian fans

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

    In a display of cultural awareness and appreciation, Spanish football giants Real Madrid on Monday took to Instagram to extend their warm wishes on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. This gesture not only underscores the club's global reach but also reflects its acknowledgment of diverse cultures and celebrations around the world.

    "Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti to everyone celebrating today in India," wrote Los Blancos in a post on Instagram that won the hearts of several Indian fans.

    Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure in Indian history, is celebrated annually on his Jayanti, which marks his birth anniversary. He is remembered for his valor, strategic brilliance, and unwavering commitment to justice and sovereignty. As the founder of the Maratha Empire, Shivaji Maharaj's legacy resonates deeply within the hearts of millions, not only in India but also among admirers worldwide.

    Real Madrid's inclusive outreach is not a novelty. The club has a rich tradition of recognizing and commemorating various cultural and historical events, showcasing its commitment to embracing diversity and fostering global harmony.

    "Respect Real Madrid,One of the finest king's of our land," wrote one Indian fan on Instagram. Another added, "Reason why it's is my fav club."

    A third fan said, "Proud to be a Madrid fan," while several other users simply states, "Hala Madrid."

    On the football front, Real Madrid's prowess continues to shine brightly in the ongoing La Liga 2023-24 season. Despite a recent setback in their match against Rayo Vallecano, where the game ended in a draw, the club maintains its stronghold at the top of the points table. With a comfortable lead of six points over their closest competitors, Girona, Real Madrid stands as a formidable force in the league.

    As the La Liga season unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Real Madrid's quest for yet another title triumph. With each match, the team inches closer to their aspirations, fueled by the unwavering support of their devoted fanbase across the globe.

