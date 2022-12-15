Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Is Benzema in line to return for France in final against Argentina? Deschamps responds

    Qatar World Cup 2022: France will face Argentina in the Sunday final. Meanwhile, Karim Benzema is rumoured to be travelling to the Gulf. Can he play in the final? Here's how Didier Deschamps responded.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA: Is Karim Benzema in line to return for France in final against Argentina? Didier Deschamps responds-ayh
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    Two-time defending champion France has remained unbeaten in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As it has reached the event's final, it will be up against former two-time champion Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are in outstanding form, making it highly complicated to pick an outright winner. While all the eyes would be upon Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, the French are also drawing eyeballs following the rumours of their star striker Karim Benzema travelling to the Gulf. The Real Madrid forward was a part of the French squad for the tournament before being ruled out with a thigh injury for three weeks.

    However, it was interesting that Les Blues did not announce a replacement for Benzema, meaning he remains a part of their WC squad. It has led fans to believe that head coach Didier Deschamps could pull off a surprise by fielding him in the final. But is it what it seems so?

    As per Mundo Deportivo, Benzema is back to complete training with Real Madrid, where he was undergoing his rehab following the injury. The Frenchman is confident of joining his side in Qatar. While Deschamps would have a call to make, given that his side has reached the final without him, he refused to rule him out on being asked, as he said, "I don't want to answer that question. Next question. I do apologise."

    Olivier Giroud is the one who has been filling in the shoes of Benzema, having scored four goals so far and has also become the highest goal-scorer for France of all time. However, given Benzema's impact last season, Deschamps would not entirely be ruling him out and could also introduce him as a substitute in the final, having played an essential role in the side's WC victory in Russia 2018.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 5:46 PM IST
