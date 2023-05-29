PSG, Real Madrid or Man United? Mbappe confirms which club he will play for next season - WATCH

Although all eyes are on Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), some fans have been apprehensive over Kylian Mbappe's future at Parc des Princes for the next season amid links with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain's shock Champions League exit earlier this year at the hands of Bayern Munich sparked a massive outburst among fans of the Parisian club. Speculations were rife that the shock result in Europe's elite football competition would force French sensation Kylian Mbappe to consider an early exit from Parc des Princes amid rumours of possible links with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Although the French giants have clinched yet another Ligue 1 championship, fans have been concerned if the 24-year-old sensation would continue playing for PSG or consider moving elsewhere this summer. With the chances of legendary forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar moving away from the club, hopes lie heavily on Mbappe's shoulders to guide them to Champions League glory next season.

Also read: PSG is Ligue 1 champion again: Kylian Mbappe and Co celebrate title win; fans wonder where's Lionel Messi

PSG was ousted by Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 and therefore failed to win the Champions League once more. Then, despite winning Ligue 1, the Parisian club was unexpectedly eliminated by Olympique Marseille from the French Cup, and their performances were exceedingly erratic. As a result, PSG may lose numerous stars during the summer, and many fans pondered whether Mbappe might be one of them. However, the 2018 World Cup winner has broken his silence over the future and given an ultimate response to his fans.

During the awards ceremony of the National Union of Football Players in France, Mbappe confirmed he would stay at PSG next season. "I'm here to talk about the trophy. What happens elsewhere is none of my business. I said next year, I'd play for PSG. I've got another year left on my contract, so I am going to honour it," the Frenchman said.

Although PSG can breathe a sigh of relief after hearing Mbappe's statement, the real drama won't start until the summer of 2024. He might then choose an exit-clause, according to numerous publications in Europe. Real Madrid would undoubtedly be considered in that situation, even if they could avoid paying a hefty sum. Meanwhile, if Sheikh Jassim takeover charge at Manchester United, the French sensation is reportedly one of their targets and would try to bring him to Old Trafford. Only time will tell if Mbappe will join the La Liga giants, who also have an eye on Erling Haaland as Karim Benzema's replacement, or will consider a move to Premier League with the 20-time champions United.

Also read: Man United takeover: Will Sheikh Jassim break Ten Hag's 'Ronaldo rule' to make way for Mbappe?