MS Dhoni fans on cloud nine after FIFA post calls Cristiano Ronaldo 'Thala', CSK reacts to viral post

Ahead of Portugal's Euro 2024 opening clash against Czech Republic, FIFA World Cup's official Instagram handle posted a photo of Cristiano Ronaldo with the caption, 'Thala for a reason', sparking excitement among MS Dhoni's fans.

The admiration and affection for the legendary MS Dhoni transcend borders. Whether on the field or off, Dhoni remains an iconic figure in the world of sports. Even years after his retirement from international cricket, he continues to capture the hearts of fans globally. Often called 'Thala' (big brother), the former Chennai Super Kings captain received a surprising mention of his nickname in a FIFA World Cup post.

Ahead of Portugal's Euro 2024 opening clash against Czech Republic, FIFA World Cup's official Instagram handle posted a photo of legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo with the caption, 'Thala for a reason'.

This unexpected nod to Dhoni sent his fans into a frenzy on social media, showcasing the widespread adoration for the legend that extends beyond cricket.

"R+O+N+A+L+D+O 7 is universal," reacted Chennai Super Kings' official handle.

Reliance Jio's official handle remarked, "(T)hala Portugal!" in line with Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid's 'Hala Madrid' chant.

"After achieving everything of ICC, Thala has entered FIFA," said a Dhoni fan in response to the post," while another one said, "We are international."

Here's a look at how fans reacted to FIFA World Cup's post calling Ronaldo as 'Thala' on X, formerly Twitter:

