Bomb threat rocks over 50 hospitals in Mumbai: Jaslok, Raheja, KEM & more receive threatening email

In a startling development, more than 50 hospitals across Mumbai, including prominent institutions like Jaslok Hospital, Raheja Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, Kohinoor Hospital, KEM Hospital, JJ Hospital, and St. George Hospital, received bomb threats via email on Tuesday. According to reports, the email claimed bombs had been planted under the beds and in the bathrooms, which would explode and destroy the hospitals.

The threats, which were routed through a VPN network, have plunged the city into a state of alarm as authorities work to ascertain the credibility and motives behind these ominous communications.

According to Mumbai Police, the threat emails were dispatched using sophisticated means to mask the sender's identity, complicating the investigation. Reports added that threat email was sent from an email ID on Beeble.com, a site whose server is located in Cyprus.

Law enforcement agencies swiftly mobilized to conduct thorough searches and security sweeps across the affected hospitals to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and visitors. Police and bomb squad conducted searches in the hospitals, but did not find any suspicious objects.

Earlier today, 41 airports in the country received bomb threat emails and each of them was declared a hoax following anti-sabotage checks by security agencies that lasted for hours.

At approximately 12:40 PM, airports received emails from exhumedyou888@gmail.com, prompting immediate implementation of contingency plans, anti-sabotage checks, and terminal sweeps as advised by the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, PTI sources disclosed.

Authorities suspect the online group "KNR" to be responsible for these hoax emails, similar to those sent to several schools in Delhi-NCR on May 1.

The emails conveyed a chilling message across all airports: "Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die."

Fortunately, all threats were confirmed as hoaxes, and passenger operations continued without disruption to the best of the airports' abilities, according to the sources.

