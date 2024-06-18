Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bomb threat rocks over 50 hospitals in Mumbai: Jaslok, Raheja, KEM & more receive threatening email

    More than 50 hospitals across Mumbai, including prominent institutions like Jaslok Hospital, Raheja Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, Kohinoor Hospital, KEM Hospital, JJ Hospital, and St. George Hospital, received bomb threats via email on Tuesday.

    Bomb threat rocks over 50 hospital in Mumbai: Jaslok, Raheja, Seven Hill, KEM & more receive threatening email snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

    In a startling development, more than 50 hospitals across Mumbai, including prominent institutions like Jaslok Hospital, Raheja Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, Kohinoor Hospital, KEM Hospital, JJ Hospital, and St. George Hospital, received bomb threats via email on Tuesday. According to reports, the email claimed bombs had been planted under the beds and in the bathrooms, which would explode and destroy the hospitals.

    The threats, which were routed through a VPN network, have plunged the city into a state of alarm as authorities work to ascertain the credibility and motives behind these ominous communications.

    According to Mumbai Police, the threat emails were dispatched using sophisticated means to mask the sender's identity, complicating the investigation. Reports added that threat email was sent from an email ID on Beeble.com, a site whose server is located in Cyprus.

    Law enforcement agencies swiftly mobilized to conduct thorough searches and security sweeps across the affected hospitals to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and visitors. Police and bomb squad conducted searches in the hospitals, but did not find any suspicious objects.

    Earlier today, 41 airports in the country received bomb threat emails and each of them was declared a hoax following anti-sabotage checks by security agencies that lasted for hours.

    At approximately 12:40 PM, airports received emails from exhumedyou888@gmail.com, prompting immediate implementation of contingency plans, anti-sabotage checks, and terminal sweeps as advised by the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, PTI sources disclosed.

    Authorities suspect the online group "KNR" to be responsible for these hoax emails, similar to those sent to several schools in Delhi-NCR on May 1.

    The emails conveyed a chilling message across all airports: "Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die."

    Fortunately, all threats were confirmed as hoaxes, and passenger operations continued without disruption to the best of the airports' abilities, according to the sources.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 10:33 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Massive jolt to Congress in Haryana: Senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti resign; to join BJP snt

    Jolt to Congress in Haryana ahead of assembly polls: Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti resign; to join BJP

    Dont treat us like your dumping ground Nepal citizen's viral open letter to Indian tourists sparks debate snt

    'Don't treat us like your dumping ground': Nepal citizen's viral open letter to Indian tourists sparks debate

    Airports in Patna, Jaipur and Gujarat receive bomb threat email, security heightened AJR

    Airports in Patna, Jaipur and Gujarat receive bomb threat email, security heightened

    Bihar Portion of bridge on Bakra river collapses before inauguration in Araria, WATCH shocking videos snt

    Bihar: Portion of newly constructed bridge over Bakra river collapses in Araria; WATCH dramatic videos

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases 17th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Varanasi (WATCH) AJR

    17th instalment of PM Kisan Yojana: PM Modi disburses Rs 20,000 cr to over 9.2 cr farmers (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Massive jolt to Congress in Haryana: Senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti resign; to join BJP snt

    Jolt to Congress in Haryana ahead of assembly polls: Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti resign; to join BJP

    football 'Clear payment within 10 days or...': Sacked Indian football coach Igor Stimac threatens to sue AIFF snt

    'Clear payment within 10 days or...': Sacked Indian football coach Igor Stimac threatens to sue AIFF

    football After Kylian Mbappe, now brother Ethan Mbappe announces his departure from PSG after 7 years; read Instagram post snt

    After Kylian Mbappe, now brother Ethan announces his departure from PSG after 7 years; read Instagram post

    football MS Dhoni fans on cloud nine after FIFA post calls Cristiano Ronaldo 'Thala', CSK reacts to viral post snt

    MS Dhoni fans on cloud nine after FIFA post calls Cristiano Ronaldo 'Thala', CSK reacts to viral post

    ARRESTED Justin Timberlake to be arraigned in Sag Harbor; charged with DWI in the Hamptons

    ARRESTED! Justin Timberlake to be arraigned in Sag Harbor; charged with DWI in the Hamptons

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon