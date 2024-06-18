Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    After Kylian Mbappe, now brother Ethan announces his departure from PSG after 7 years; read Instagram post

    French star Kylian Mbappe's younger brother, Ethan Mbappe, on Tuesday announced his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of his current contract.

    French star Kylian Mbappe's younger brother, Ethan Mbappe, on Tuesday announced his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of his current contract. The 17-year-old French midfielder shared the news through his social media, signaling the end of his time with the club where he has been considered a promising prospect.

    Despite his potential and recent progress with PSG, where he began training with the first team and even made his debut this season, Ethan's future at the club became uncertain following his brother Kylian's decision to join Real Madrid. The 25-year-old Kylian Mbappe informed the PSG hierarchy of his plans, which led to a halt in discussions about a professional contract for Ethan.

    Also read: Euro 2024: France's Deschamps dubs Kylian Mbappe's broken nose situation as 'complicated, unfortunate' (WATCH)

    "With my soul of a child and supporter since birth, I found you dream-filled eyes. This was almost seven years ago and I had no doubt that we would be on such an adventure together," wrote Ethan in an Instagram post announcing his departure from PSG.

    He further added, "It was the beginning of seven years where my daily life and my heart vibrated red and blue. Seven years of encounters that marked me forever. Seven years of priceless human and sporting memories. From the carefree childhood to my first steps as a professional, you gave the best foundations to the man and the player I aspire to become."

    "For everything you have given me, for all the wonderful people you have put in my path and for the way you have made me grow, in the name of the sincere love I have for you, I say thank you and goodbye," he concluded.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Determined to forge his own path and step out of his older brother's shadow, Ethan Mbappe has decided not to follow Kylian to Real Madrid. Instead, the young midfielder has been linked with a potential move to Lille OSC. This move is seen as an opportunity for Ethan to develop his career independently and establish himself as a notable player in his own right.

    Also read: Euro 2024: Mbappe seeks 'mask ideas' after suffering broken nose against Austria; Ninja Turtle tops suggestion

    Ethan Mbappe's departure marks a significant moment for PSG, as the club sees another talented player leave amidst ongoing changes within the team. Fans and football analysts will be closely watching Ethan's next steps as he embarks on a new chapter in his burgeoning career.

