    PSG is Ligue 1 champion again: Kylian Mbappe and Co celebrate title win; fans wonder where's Lionel Messi

    Ligue 1: PSG has retained the crown as the French champion, while it was also Lionel Messi's second league title with the side, possibly his final season at the French capital. As Kylian Mbappe and co celebrated the title triumph, fans noted that the Argentine was conspicuous by his absence.

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    French giant Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is truly the unstoppable force in French football, as it retained its crown as the French champion by retaining the Ligue 1 title. It happened on Saturday after it draw against 15th-placed Strasbourg away from home, with Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi scoring the title-winning goal. It was its 11th league title and the second for its FIFA World Cup 2022-winning striker.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    However, fans were curious to know where the Argentinian was during the conquest celebrations. As the Parisians acknowledged the travelling PSG fans after securing the title win, nearly every player was visible in a video shared by the club on its social media handles. However, Messi was nowhere to be seen, as supporters became curious to know where he was, given that his tenure with the club is reportedly done and dusted after the soon-to-conclude season.

    While one user commented, "They became champions with Messi's goal, and they don't even show it... team boy!", another noted, "Well... Lio is out... We're leaving thousands upon thousands of this account... Bye PSG... 🥶..." Also, another user remarked, "WHY IS THIS NO MESSI? He scored the championship tie goal!"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Messi surpasses Ronaldo again!
    As for Messi, the goal turned out to be special, which was the 496th career league goal in Europe's top-five leagues, and in the process, he overtook the record of the same set by his longtime sensational Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Messi-Ronaldo rivalry on the cards again?
    Messi might be renewing his rivalry with Ronnie, who currently plays for Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, as he supposedly has a lucrative offer on the table from Saud's Al-Hilal. While, he might be prioritising a return to his boyhood club, the newly crowned Spanish champion Barcelona, La Liga's strict Financial Fair Play (FFP) laws are currently making things difficult for it to happen anytime soon.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
