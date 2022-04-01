Premier League: Ronaldo bags Goal of the Month for screamer against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal from his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur has been named the Premier League's Goal of the Month for March 2022.

It was a long-range strike that reeked quintessential Cristiano Ronaldo. And that opening goal from the Manchester United veteran striker's hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur has now been named the Premier League's Goal of the Month for March 2022.

The Portugal international was up against seven other players for this month's coveted title, including Chelsea's Kai Havertz, Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, and Wolves' Ruben Neves, with the final decision being put to fans in a vote on the Premier League's site.

Although the 37-year-old scored a treble in the clash with Tottenham to secure crucial three points for Manchester United, it was the first goal that made it to the league's Goal of the Month shortlist.

Raphael Varane played the ball forward, and Fred teed up Ronaldo with a neat flick-on before the Portuguese slammed a screamer into the top corner of the Old Trafford goalpost, beyond the despairing dive of Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris.

The splendid long-range striker helped Ronaldo level Josef Bican's record (805 goals) as the all-time top scorer in the history of men's football. The Portugal talisman went on to surpass the record late in the second half, taking his total goal scored to 807.

United now have won the Premier League Goal of the Month award on six occasions, tying with Chelsea, as Ronaldo adds his name to a list also containing Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Antonio Valencia, Bruno Fernandes (twice) and Edinson Cavani.

The veteran striker has also clinched two United Goal of the Month awards this season for his strike at Tottenham in October and last month's rasping shot against Brighton.

Ronaldo currently has 18 goals in 32 games after making a shock return to Old Trafford in the summer.

