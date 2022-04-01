Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Premier League: Harry Kane equals Sergio Aguero in this unique record

    In last month's matches, Kane scored four goals and two assists in four Premier League matches as Antonio Conte's men picked up three wins out of four.

    football Premier League: Harry Kane equals Sergio Aguero in this unique record snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    Harry Kane has equalled Sergio Aguero's record of winning seven Premier League Player of the Month awards after the Tottenham Hotspur talisman picked up the coveted title for the month of March 2022.

    In last month's matches, Kane scored four goals and two assists in four Premier League matches as Antonio Conte's men picked up three wins out of four.

    The striker's efforts for the Lillie Whites saw him lap up the Player of the Month award on Friday for the seventh time, taking him to level with Manchester City icon Aguero. No other player in the history of the league has won it more.

    The 28-year-old forward kicked off March with a splendid brace in the 5-0 drubbing of Everton before going on to score against in the 3-2 defeat against Manchester United.

    Four days later, Kane went on to score bag his fourth goal of the month during a 2-0 victory over Brighton. The Englishman also claimed two assists in Tottenham's 3-1 win over West Ham before heading for the international break.

    Kane's prolific form has helped Tottenham find their way back in the top-four race, with the north London club now just three points behind arch-rivals Arsenal, who are currently at the 4th spot in the table.

    This is the first time since December 2017 that Kane has won the Player of the Month award. He had bagged the coveted title back-to-back in 2015 for the months of January and February and for the month of March in the following year.

    The Tottenham talisman will be hoping to continue his spectacular form when Tottenham face Newcastle on Sunday.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Beckham identifies England's key player, reveals team to watch out and more

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous-ayh

    WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Jasprit Bumrah to Sanju Samson Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye-ayh

    IPL 2022: Bumrah to Samson - "Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye"

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: KL Rahul delighted to see Lucknow Super Giants LSG batters in form following Chennai Super Kings CSK domination-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul delighted to see LSG batters in form following CSK domination

    football Thank God West Ham Manuel Lanzini breathes sigh of relief after surviving car crash snt

    'Thank God': West Ham's Lanzini breathes sigh of relief after surviving car crash

    tennis Miami Open: Djokovic fans elated after Medvedev fails to regain World No.1 spot snt

    Miami Open: Djokovic fans elated after Medvedev fails to regain World No.1 spot

    Recent Stories

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous-ayh

    WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous

    Tata Motor's total auto sales hike by 30% in March - adt

    Tata Motor's total auto sales hike by 30% in March

    Where is Dhanashree going? Is she Yuzvendra Chahal's luck lady? Fans reply (Video) RBA

    Where is Dhanashree going? Is she Yuzvendra Chahal's luck lady? Fans reply (Video)

    Gudi Padwa 2022 Ladoos to Shrikhand 5 yummy desserts one must try gcw

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Ladoos to Shrikhand, 5 yummy desserts one must try

    Check out TMC's latest post on BJP's pledge of acche din - adt

    Check out TMC's latest post on BJP's pledge of 'acche din'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon