Premier League: Harry Kane equals Sergio Aguero in this unique record

In last month's matches, Kane scored four goals and two assists in four Premier League matches as Antonio Conte's men picked up three wins out of four.

Harry Kane has equalled Sergio Aguero's record of winning seven Premier League Player of the Month awards after the Tottenham Hotspur talisman picked up the coveted title for the month of March 2022.

In last month's matches, Kane scored four goals and two assists in four Premier League matches as Antonio Conte's men picked up three wins out of four.

The striker's efforts for the Lillie Whites saw him lap up the Player of the Month award on Friday for the seventh time, taking him to level with Manchester City icon Aguero. No other player in the history of the league has won it more.

The 28-year-old forward kicked off March with a splendid brace in the 5-0 drubbing of Everton before going on to score against in the 3-2 defeat against Manchester United.

Four days later, Kane went on to score bag his fourth goal of the month during a 2-0 victory over Brighton. The Englishman also claimed two assists in Tottenham's 3-1 win over West Ham before heading for the international break.

Kane's prolific form has helped Tottenham find their way back in the top-four race, with the north London club now just three points behind arch-rivals Arsenal, who are currently at the 4th spot in the table.

This is the first time since December 2017 that Kane has won the Player of the Month award. He had bagged the coveted title back-to-back in 2015 for the months of January and February and for the month of March in the following year.

The Tottenham talisman will be hoping to continue his spectacular form when Tottenham face Newcastle on Sunday.

Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Beckham identifies England's key player, reveals team to watch out and more