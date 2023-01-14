Manchester derby: Haaland trolled after United register 2-1 win over City at Old Trafford

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United register a 2-1 victory against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Months after the 6-3 drubbing at Etihad Stadium, Manchester United tasted retribution as they beat Manchester City 2-1 in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola led City to Old Trafford in his 500th game as a manager of a top-flight team prepared to take on a resurgent United under Erik ten Hag.

Even though City had the majority of the early possession of the ball, United came the closest to scoring in minute 10 when Bruno Fernandes was passed in but missed the target.

Erling Haaland was becoming irritated due to Fred and Lisandro Martinez's aggressive marking after just two touches in the first 20 minutes.

Marcus Rashford finally had a truly golden opportunity in the 33rd minute. The England international sprinted past the City defence and rounded Ederson, but it took him too long to gather himself, and Manuel Akanji stopped his shot on the goal line.

The closest attempt came from Kyle Walker for City in the penultimate second of the first half, but his speculative shot from 30 yards out missed David De Gea's post.

Early in the second half, Raphael Varane forced Ederson to tip a shot around the post as the home team once more put pressure on the visiting goalkeeper. But against the grain of the game, Jack Grealish was there to head home a cross from De Bruyne that put City in front.

With 12 minutes to go, Bruno Fernandes then netted an equaliser as he slipped home from the edge of the area after VAR looked at the goal. In the 81st minute, Alejandro Garnacho crossed for Marcus Rashford, who tapped in from close range to take the Red Devils through the victory line.

United supporters worldwide rejoiced the emphatic win in the Manchester derby, with some taking to Twitter to troll City's superstar Erling Haaland, who failed to make an impact. "Erling Haaland should get a lesson. Being tall and being a man are two different things. Go, red devils," stated one fan.

Another added, "My goodness. I don't know if I should be happy we didn't sign either of this guys. Nunez/Haaland. Man, that's such a shitty game from the city forward. VICTOR OSIMEHIN is it. Man United we've been patient enough."

