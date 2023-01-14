Since losing 6-3 at Etihad, how Ten Hag transformed Man United into a force to reckon with

Erik ten Hag has recently stamped his authority as Manchester United's manager, making the Premier League club a solid force. Here's a look at what the Dutchman has incorporated to ensure the Red Devils are back into the game.

When Erik ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford at the start of the 2022-23 season from Ajax, Manchester United supporters were unsure if the Dutchman would have it in him to turn around the fortunes of a club that has, in recent times, struggled to find its footing in the Premier League as well as the Champions League. However, despite a shaky start in the English top flight, including a horrific 6-3 loss at the hands of Manchester City in Etihad, Ten Hag has stamped his authority in the club, and the 'bossman' is reviving the Red Devils into a dominant force to reckon with.

With 11 victories in his last 12 games, Ten Hag gears up for the 189th Manchester Derby on Saturday, confident that success would bring United to within one point of Manchester City. However, it will not be a piece of cake for the Red Devils, as Pep Guardiola's men would be eager to repeat their last encounter's heroics.

So what has changed since then?

Apart from the departure of legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo in November, the Man United boss is said to have restored the lost sense of unity by enforcing a new code of conduct and developing the players he inherited.

Ten Hag's handling of the situation around the Portuguese talisman has been the single most crucial aspect of his term. It was intimidating for any coach when the 37-year-old striker wanted to quit even before his new management entered the room.

It was the ultimate challenge for United's new boss but also the ideal chance to set an example for the rest of the team. The message was clear - no player is greater than the club.

Discontent was created by a constant feeling of unfairness under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ten Hag is not subject to any exclusions. No special treatment. Even though it weakens the team, discipline is crucial.

According to the DailyMail quoting sources, the same rules apply to everyone at United. Ten Hag reportedly informs the player why he is being punished, and the Dutchman does not cut any slack, even if the player is his in-form star Marcus Rashford.

Since the club's summer tour, Ten Hag made it clear that there would be a stringent dress code for club business. They were expected to dress similarly and only ever wear trainers. The players were also given rigorous instructions concerning rest times and meal times as part of Ten Hag's no-nonsense approach. Mobile phone use is prohibited during set meal hours in the Carrington canteen and when travelling.

Nowadays, the team only sometimes stay at the Lowry Hotel before Old Trafford games. They gather for lunch and a meeting before the game in the No. 7 Suite, which has been modified.

After taking over as United boss, the Dutchman reportedly wanted the grass cut to a certain length and the players' bottled water to be laid in straight lines.

One would recall that following United's disastrous 0-4 loss to Brentford, Ten Hag punished made his players run an eight-and-a-half-mile distance as punishment, yet he still won their respect by taking on the assignment himself.

The manager, who has recently hired Dutch sports psychologist Rainier Koers and former Ajax performance analyst Kevin Keij, continues to be the dominant presence on the practice field, and the players appear to value his hands-on style.

Daily, he instils in them the principles of playing professional football at one of the largest teams in the world. He also meets with each player weekly to set out the expectations for their performance.

Tap-ins are discouraged, and everyone is urged to make sure they find the back of the net. The team is frequently forced to exercise on their weaker foot—no slacking off, no compromising.

In fact, according to DailyMail quoting sources, Ten Hag's obsession with discipline has grown as he has held the position longer.

The fact that Ten Hag has recruited effectively while still enhancing the group he inherited at Old Trafford may be the highest accolade you can pay him.

The best example is a rejuvenated Rashford, who has undoubtedly profited from one-on-one meetings with new forwards coach Benni McCarthy. However, United are superior on all fronts.

A significant influence has also been made by the arrivals of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia. "We needed personalities — United's shirt weighs heavily," Ten Hag told Voetbal International last week.

And ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby, the Dutchman would be hoping that the personalities he has nurtured since the last time United faced City, will come good and shine to clinch crucial three points in the Premier League.