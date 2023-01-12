What has changed at Man United since Ronaldo's exit? Ten Hag reveals secret behind turnaround

Ahead of the Manchester derby, United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed the secret behind the team's incredible turnaround since the departure of legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's been over a month since Manchester United cut ties with legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Since the 37-year-old's unceremonious departure following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, the Red Devils' fortunes have changed as they have now bagged victories in nine straight games. And manager Erik ten Hag has pinpointed the team's camaraderie as the main driving force behind the club's on-field turnaround.

On Wednesday night, United beat Charlton 3-0 in the EFL Carabao Cup, with Marcus Rashford being the hero again, along with Antony. Ten Hag's men will face Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League, which will be a tougher test. The Red Devils will be eager to defeat Pep Guardiola's side after a 6-3 rout at the Etihad in the first leg, which also witnessed a frustrated Ronaldo sitting on the bench, eager to be part of the action.

Also read: Manchester Derby: City boss Guardiola reveals 'ridiculous' tactical ideas in mind for United clash

Ten Hag was quizzed by talkSPORT on how he has transformed the Red Devils into a formidable force. "It's by standards. By every day, living along high standards," the Dutchman said.

In a thinly-veiled dig at Ronaldo, the United boss added, "It's by the team, building a team. Nobody is bigger than the team; everybody has to contribute to the team."

"That's not about 11 players, but the whole squad. It's the team around the team. All the staff – the medical staff, the performance staff, the coaches, the analysts. Everyone has one aim, and they're contributing to that and working hard for that with togetherness. When we keep this going, we can achieve a lot," Ten Hag explained.

Also read: League Cup 2022-23: Guardiola blames City's 'under-preparedness' for quarterfinal exit vs Southampton

Ten Hag stated that his club can compete with any team in the world, including Pep Guardiola's, in his reflections before the City encounter on Saturday. He acknowledged that his team's players must be flawless to avoid another mauling.

According to Ten Hag, United's stars have it in them to defeat their obnoxious neighbours, but they must first exhibit the necessary collaboration, winning mentality, and attitude.