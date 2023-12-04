Premier League 2023-24: Haaland posts 'WTF' to major referee mistake in Man City draw against Tottenham

Following a contentious 3-3 draw between Manchester City and Tottenham, Erling Haaland takes to social media to express frustration over a referee error that marred the game's conclusion.

Erling Haaland expresses his frustration on social media following a significant refereeing error during the thrilling 3-3 draw between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad. The controversy arose in stoppage time when referee Simon Hooper failed to play a crucial advantage, bringing play back for a foul on Haaland, even though Jack Grealish was through on goal. Haaland led protests at full-time, posting a succinct "Wtf" on Twitter/X in response to a clip of the incident. Former players, including Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher, criticised the referee's decision, with Micah Richards expressing confusion over the abrupt stoppage.

Despite the contentious draw, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refrains from overtly criticizing the referee, stating, "It is hard when you review the image, the referee decides to blow the whistle after he has already said to play on." Guardiola acknowledges the team's wastefulness but emphasizes the overall positive performance against a strong opponent.

The draw marks City's third consecutive Premier League game without a win, following draws against Chelsea and Liverpool. Kulusevski's late header salvages a point for Tottenham in a match where both teams showcased attacking prowess.

On Sky Sports, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane said the referee had made a “mistake” while former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said Hooper had “panicked” by bringing play back.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards added: “The referee had a brilliant game today until this moment. I don’t understand. He puts the whistle to his mouth, he waves it on but stops to play advantage. Grealish is clearly through but then he stops the play, which I just don’t understand.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he would not “do a Mikel Arteta” by criticising referees following the controversial 3-3 draw against Tottenham, in an apparent dig at his former assistant and Arsenal boss.

Arteta was charged by the Football Association last month following his criticism of Premier League referees and VAR. After a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle, Arteta said the decision to award Anthony Gordon’s winner was an “absolute disgrace” and “embarrassing”. But Guardiola said he would not go down the same route, Although Guardiola said he did not “understand” why play was brought back the manager refused to go any further. When asked about the incident, he said: "Next question. I will not do a Mikel Arteta comment.

"It is hard when you review the image, the referee decides to blow the whistle after he has already said to play on. After the pass, the whistle, so I do not understand this action.

"It was a good game, that is the most important thing. It was a pity, same as the Liverpool game, I had the feeling that today that we made an incredible performance in all departments, against a really good team and manager and how they play.

"We created a lot of chances, we were aggressive, incredibly concentrated, and the feeling is that we still want to be there [at the top of the table].

"It is a pity. Sometimes football is like life, you do not get what you deserve."

