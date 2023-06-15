Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Premier League 2023-24: Fans go gaga over new Nike's flight ball for upcoming season

    The Premier League has unveiled the new ball for the upcoming season, which is set to kick off on August 12 and conclude on May 19, 2024.

    Premier League 2023-24: Fans go gaga over new Nike's flight ball for upcoming season
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    The Premier League is set to commence on August 12 and conclude on May 19, 2024, with a one-week delay compared to the previous season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

    Nike's brand new Flight ball hopes to start the new season in style with a vibrant new offering.

    Nike has adopted a new technology for less drag and more stable flight, plus All Conditions Control technology for grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions, the Nike Football is a revolution in consistent flight.

    Whether it’s a decisive goalline clearance or a last-gasp winner, the new ball aims to launch the competition into a new dimension.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 1:56 PM IST
