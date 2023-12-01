Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Premier League 2023-24: Everton appeals against 10-point deduction

    In response to a 10-point deduction imposed by an independent commission for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, Everton has formally launched an appeal.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 10:09 PM IST

    Everton has officially contested the 10-point deduction imposed on the club in the Premier League. The independent commission's immediate implementation of the penalty came in response to Everton's breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

    The sanction, issued on November 17, prompted the club to express its "shock and disappointment." Everton, previously positioned 14th in the table with an eight-point buffer from the relegation zone, found themselves in the lower ranks following the deduction. The club now has 14 days to submit its appeal, and a statement from Everton indicated their intention to contest the decision.

    The club's statement reads, "Everton Football Club has today lodged with the Chair of the Premier League’s Judicial Panel its appeal of the decision by a Premier League Commission to impose a 10-point deduction on the Club. An Appeal Board will now be appointed to hear the case."

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
