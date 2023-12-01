Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India vs Australia: Viral moment as Jitesh Sharma's powerful shot accidentally hits Umpire

    A memorable moment unfolded during the fourth T20I showdown between India and Australia in Raipur as Jitesh Sharma's powerful shot accidentally struck umpire Anantha Padmanabhan.

    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 8:48 PM IST

    A remarkable incident took place during the fourth T20I clash between India and Australia in Raipur when Jitesh Sharma's forceful shot struck umpire Anantha Padmanabhan. In the 15th over of the Indian innings, Jitesh unleashed a swift shot at bowler Chris Green, catching umpire Padmanabhan off guard. Despite the umpire sustaining a minor injury, he promptly apologised to the batter, preventing the ball from reaching the boundary due to his unintentional interference.

    Australia, aiming to level the T20I series without several ODI World Cup stars, won the toss, choosing to field first. As the tourists trail 2-1 in the five-match series, they seek to even the score at 2-2 in Raipur. Notable players like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, and Adam Zampa have left the series, while Travis Head remains the sole representative from the World Cup-winning team.

    Shreyas Iyer makes a return to the Indian side, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, after opting out of the first three matches following India's runners-up finish in the 50-over World Cup. With the series hanging in the balance, India aims to secure victory on a Raipur ground where evening dew is anticipated to impact bowling conditions in the second innings.

    Also Read: Sourav Ganguly unveils insights on Rahul Dravid's contract extension and T20 World Cup aspirations

