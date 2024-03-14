Messi and Suarez lead Inter Miami to CONCACAF Quarter-finals victory (WATCH)

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez shine as Inter Miami secures a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals with a commanding victory over Nashville, setting the stage for a thrilling clash in the next round against either Monterrey or FC Cincinnati.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez propelled Inter Miami into the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory (5-3 on aggregate) over Nashville. Messi orchestrated the action, setting up Suarez for the opening goal in the eighth minute before finding the net himself in the 23rd minute. Subsequently, Robert Taylor, Messi's replacement, secured the win with a header in the 63rd minute. Inter Miami, making their debut in the tournament, awaits the winner of the Monterrey vs FC Cincinnati clash in the next round.

In the first leg, Nashville took a two-goal lead before Messi and Suarez led Miami's comeback for a 2-2 draw. Once again, the former Barcelona duo proved decisive in the return fixture, with Messi creating the opener for Suarez with a precise pass. Diego Gomez's dynamic midfield play also played a significant role, setting up Messi for the second goal with his aggressive running.

Although Nashville posed a threat at times, Miami's goalkeeper Drake Callender was solid in denying their chances, including a fine save against Lukas MacNaughton. Suarez's assist to Taylor extinguished any hopes of a Nashville comeback, securing a comfortable victory for Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, Herediano advanced to the quarter-finals with a 1-1 draw against Robinhood, securing a 3-1 aggregate win over Surinam's club.

