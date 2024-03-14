Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Messi and Suarez lead Inter Miami to CONCACAF Quarter-finals victory (WATCH)

    Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez shine as Inter Miami secures a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals with a commanding victory over Nashville, setting the stage for a thrilling clash in the next round against either Monterrey or FC Cincinnati.

    Football Messi and Suarez lead Inter Miami to CONCACAF Quarter-finals victory (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

    Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez propelled Inter Miami into the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory (5-3 on aggregate) over Nashville. Messi orchestrated the action, setting up Suarez for the opening goal in the eighth minute before finding the net himself in the 23rd minute. Subsequently, Robert Taylor, Messi's replacement, secured the win with a header in the 63rd minute. Inter Miami, making their debut in the tournament, awaits the winner of the Monterrey vs FC Cincinnati clash in the next round.

    In the first leg, Nashville took a two-goal lead before Messi and Suarez led Miami's comeback for a 2-2 draw. Once again, the former Barcelona duo proved decisive in the return fixture, with Messi creating the opener for Suarez with a precise pass. Diego Gomez's dynamic midfield play also played a significant role, setting up Messi for the second goal with his aggressive running.

    Although Nashville posed a threat at times, Miami's goalkeeper Drake Callender was solid in denying their chances, including a fine save against Lukas MacNaughton. Suarez's assist to Taylor extinguished any hopes of a Nashville comeback, securing a comfortable victory for Inter Miami.

    Meanwhile, Herediano advanced to the quarter-finals with a 1-1 draw against Robinhood, securing a 3-1 aggregate win over Surinam's club.

    Also Read: Francesco Calzona questions VAR silence on Napoli penalty in Champions League clash against Barcelona

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG coach Antonio Habas reflects on impressive victory against Kerala Blasters FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG coach Antonio Habas reflects on impressive victory against Kerala Blasters FC

    cricket Shreyas Iyer faces potential IPL 2024 absence due to recurring injury: Report osf

    Shreyas Iyer faces potential IPL 2024 absence due to recurring injury: Report

    IPL 2024: 'Got it..?' Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar hints at renaming RCB to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    IPL 2024: 'Got it..?' Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar hints at renaming RCB to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Cricket David Miller allegedly postpones wedding for $150,000 BPL payday; Wasim Akram reveals osf

    David Miller allegedly postpones wedding for $150,000 BPL payday; Wasim Akram reveals

    cricket David Warner's response to MS Dhoni's new look ahead of IPL 2024 goes viral osf

    David Warner's response to MS Dhoni's new look ahead of IPL 2024 goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Football ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG coach Antonio Habas reflects on impressive victory against Kerala Blasters FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG coach Antonio Habas reflects on impressive victory against Kerala Blasters FC

    Raj Anadkat dismisses engagement romours with Munmun Dutta, calls them 'baseless' and 'fake' RKK

    Raj Anadkat dismisses engagement romours with Munmun Dutta, calls them 'baseless' and 'fake'

    Ramadan 2024: 6 tips for healthy fasting during Ramzan RBA

    Ramadan 2024: 7 tips for healthy fasting during Ramzan

    Kerala: KSRTC driver stage protest by standing upside down due to delay in salary anr

    Kerala: KSRTC driver stage protest by standing upside down due to delay in salary

    cricket Shreyas Iyer faces potential IPL 2024 absence due to recurring injury: Report osf

    Shreyas Iyer faces potential IPL 2024 absence due to recurring injury: Report

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon