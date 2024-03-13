Francesco Calzona questions VAR silence on Napoli penalty in Champions League clash against Barcelona

Francesco Calzona, Napoli's coach, expresses disappointment over the VAR's non-intervention in a crucial penalty incident during their Champions League encounter with Barcelona.

Francesco Calzona expresses bewilderment over the VAR's failure to intervene in what he considers a 'clear penalty' for Napoli in their Champions League clash with Barcelona. Despite the disappointment, Calzona acknowledges Napoli's defensive errors that facilitated Barcelona's 3-1 victory at the Estadi Olimpic de Montjuic.

Defensive lapses allowed Fermin Lopez and Joao Cancelo to secure a 2-0 lead within 120 seconds. Although Amir Rrahmani narrowed the gap, Napoli missed crucial chances, including Jesper Lindstrom's free header wide and Robert Lewandowski's goal. Calzona concedes the team's bad start and vulnerability to counter-attacks against a formidable opponent like Barcelona.

Reflecting on the penalty appeal for Victor Osimhen, Calzona questions the VAR's decision not to intervene, deeming it a pivotal moment that could have altered the game's course. Despite late opportunities, Napoli struggled to equalize, and Calzona laments the limited time for training different approaches.

Substituting the tired Politano with Lindstrom, Calzona explains the move was to maintain pressure on Barcelona with fresh legs. Despite the defeat, Calzona remains focused on addressing tactical issues and regrets the lack of time for thorough training.

This marks Calzona's first defeat on the Napoli bench after two wins and three draws in all competitions, with the team facing slim odds of qualifying for the tournament next season.

