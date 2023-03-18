Man United boss Erik ten Hag meets club takeover bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe; here's what transpired

Manchester United is expected to undergo a takeover soon. One of the bidders, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, met the club board on Friday, while he also met club boss Erik ten Hag, and here's what transpired between the two.

English giants Manchester United is on the verge of a takeover bidding process after the Glazers announced the prospect of selling the club last November. This week, the potential bidders met with the club board, Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe among the headliners.

While Al Thani's representatives met the United board on Thursday, Ratcliffe's consignment INEOS, including the Brit himself, visited the club on Friday. Following his meeting with the club hierarchies, he also met head coach Erik ten Hag before leaving Old Trafford, and now, the Dutchman revealed what happened when he made the potential bidder.

ALSO READ: Will Manchester City's Kyle Walker face charges over alleged indecent exposure? Here's the truth

"I just met them; we shook hands, but I'm focused on the game. We play a big game on Sunday against Fulham. Others in the club have been dealing with potential investors. My job is to focus on the game, so let's talk about the game Fulham. It is a big tie, so let's get ready for that," ten Hag said during Friday's press conference, ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarterfinal tie against Fulham at home, reports 90min.

While Ratcliffe also met United CEO Richard Arnold, he was accompanied by his INEOS partners Sir David Brailsford, Andy Currie, John Reece, Rob Nevin and Jean Claude Blanc. Some Red Devils fans have expressed their kindness for Ratcliffe's visit to Old Trafford for the takeover meet, unlike Al Thani, who sent his delegations rather than himself being physically present.