Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man United boss Erik ten Hag meets club takeover bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe; here's what transpired

    Manchester United is expected to undergo a takeover soon. One of the bidders, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, met the club board on Friday, while he also met club boss Erik ten Hag, and here's what transpired between the two.

    football Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag meets club takeover bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe; here is what transpired-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United is on the verge of a takeover bidding process after the Glazers announced the prospect of selling the club last November. This week, the potential bidders met with the club board, Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe among the headliners.

    While Al Thani's representatives met the United board on Thursday, Ratcliffe's consignment INEOS, including the Brit himself, visited the club on Friday. Following his meeting with the club hierarchies, he also met head coach Erik ten Hag before leaving Old Trafford, and now, the Dutchman revealed what happened when he made the potential bidder.

    ALSO READ: Will Manchester City's Kyle Walker face charges over alleged indecent exposure? Here's the truth

    "I just met them; we shook hands, but I'm focused on the game. We play a big game on Sunday against Fulham. Others in the club have been dealing with potential investors. My job is to focus on the game, so let's talk about the game Fulham. It is a big tie, so let's get ready for that," ten Hag said during Friday's press conference, ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarterfinal tie against Fulham at home, reports 90min.

    While Ratcliffe also met United CEO Richard Arnold, he was accompanied by his INEOS partners Sir David Brailsford, Andy Currie, John Reece, Rob Nevin and Jean Claude Blanc. Some Red Devils fans have expressed their kindness for Ratcliffe's visit to Old Trafford for the takeover meet, unlike Al Thani, who sent his delegations rather than himself being physically present.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2023, 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestrling: WWE WrestleMania 39: Here is why you should be shocked about Brock Lesnar opponent, Omos-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Here's why you should be shocked about Brock Lesnar's opponent, Omos

    Not just numbers - RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore fans emotional as Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers jersey numbers to be retired-ayh

    'Not just numbers' - RCB fans emotional as Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers's jersey numbers to be retired

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mumbai/1st ODI: Mindset was to pitch the ball little further with a slip in place - Mohammed Shami on his 3-for-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: 'Mindset was to pitch the ball little further with a slip in place' - Shami on his 3-for

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mumbai/1st ODI: KL Rahul patient unbeaten 75 steers India home against Australia; social media delighted-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st ODI: KL Rahul's patient unbeaten 75 steers India home; social media delighted

    india vs australia Tendulkar believes Test cricket need to be more engaging; adds ODI has become monotonous snt

    Tendulkar believes Test cricket need to be more engaging; adds ODI has become monotonous

    Recent Stories

    Unbelievable ALIENS could be hiding in 'terminator zones' on distant exoplanets snt

    Unbelievable! ALIENS could be hiding in 'terminator zones' on distant exoplanets

    REET 2023: RSMSSB releases answer key for levels 1, 2 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; know how to check - adt

    REET 2023: RSMSSB releases answer key for levels 1, 2 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; know how to check

    MC Stan's Indore show CANCELLED after Bajrang Dal, Karni Sena members create havoc stage; WATCH video RBA

    MC Stan's Indore show CANCELLED after Bajrang Dal, Karni Sena members create havoc stage; WATCH video

    pro-wrestrling: WWE WrestleMania 39: Here is why you should be shocked about Brock Lesnar opponent, Omos-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Here's why you should be shocked about Brock Lesnar's opponent, Omos

    Akshara Singh BOLD video Bhojpuri actress sizzling dance moves in new song Billo Rani goes VIRAL RBA

    Akshara Singh BOLD video: Bhojpuri actress' sizzling dance moves in new song ‘Billo Rani,’ goes VIRAL

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon