Following his father, Jorge Messi’s, death, Lionel Messi is reportedly taking legal action against Argentine media outlets after they secretly broadcast his private funeral. The breach sparked widespread outrage and support for Messi from fans online.

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi paid his last respects to his father, Jorge Messi, who passed away after a prolonged battle with illness at the age of 68 on Saturday, August 8. Messi arrived from Miami to attend the private farewell ceremony held in Rosario on Sunday, August 10.

The private funeral ceremony was attended by Messi’s family members, close friends, and loved ones who gathered to mourn and honour Jorge's memory away from the public eye. At the time of Jorge’s demise, Messi was at his home in Miami and immediately made arrangements to travel to Argentina.

The videos of Lionel Messi’s private farewell and the gathering of grieving family members were broadcast widely across several Argentine television channels and digital platforms, where the Argentina legend was seen in black attire, visibly grief-stricken as he comforted loved ones and navigated the painful final goodbye alongside his closest family members.

Also Read: No Bodyguards, Just GOAT: Lionel Messi Spotted Casually Walking Out of the Store with Kids (WATCH)

Lionel Messi’s Legal Team to Sue Argentine Media

Since the funeral of Jorge Messi was strictly private and meant to be a solemn occasion shielded from media intrusion, as Messi’s family didn’t inform the public about his arrival nor did they permit any media personnel or camera crews to enter the premises, the intrusive broadcast was viewed as a severe and unacceptable violation of personal privacy.

Certain Argentine outlets secretly broadcast the proceedings using hidden cameras and unauthorized long-range lenses, capturing deeply vulnerable moments of the family’s grief, which came to the notice of the football legend’s legal representatives.

According to reports, the legal team has initiated formal proceedings against the specific media houses involved, aiming to set a firm legal precedent against the invasive broadcasting of private family tragedies. The 39-year-old, who has consistently maintained a strong boundary between his public life and private family matters, is now reportedly seeking legal recourse over the unauthorized coverage.

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This was not the first time Lionel Messi’s legal team sued the Argentine media outlets. Back in June this year, the Messi family publicly condemned the media speculation surrounding Jorge Messi’s health after an Argentine television presenter falsely announced his death on air.

Messi’s family demanded greater responsibility, privacy and respect, stressing that any information about Jorge’s condition should come only from official family channels. However, Argentina legend or his family issued an official statement on pursuing legal action against media outlets.

Fans Rally Behind Messi Over Funeral Privacy Breach

The breach of Lionel Messi’s privacy during his father’s funeral sparked widespread outrage among fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts backing the football legend’s reported legal action against the media outlets involved.

Taking to their X handles, many criticised the decision to broadcast footage from the private ceremony, arguing that Messi and his family deserved to mourn Jorge Messi without cameras or media intrusion. Others pointed out that being one of the world’s most famous athletes should not deprive Messi or his loved ones of the right to grieve privately.

However, some fans also acknowledged the difficult balance between media freedom and an individual’s right to privacy, while others stressed that Messi’s global fame should not come at the cost of his family’s privacy during a deeply personal moment.

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Following the ritual, Lionel Messi reportedly departed back for Miami to resume professional commitments, leaving behind a mourning family and a resolute legal battle to ensure boundaries are respected moving forward.

Also Read: Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi dies at 68; AFA offers support