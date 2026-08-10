The Indian U-23 Fencing contingent won a historic 17 medals (4 Gold, 4 Silver, 9 Bronze) at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship. The team achieved a podium sweep in Men's Sabre and secured medals in all six individual events.

The Indian U-23 Fencing contingent delivered a landmark performance at the U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championship, securing an impressive total of 17 medals across the Men's and Women's Individual events. Demonstrating unprecedented depth and technical prowess, Team India captured 4 Gold, 4 Silver, and 9 Bronze medals, marking one of the nation's most successful campaigns on the international fencing circuit.

The national squad displayed absolute dominance across every discipline, ensuring at least one Indian fencer reached the podium in all six individual events spanning Sabre, Foil, and Epee categories.

Men's Team Delivers Unprecedented Sweep

The Men's Sabre competition saw an extraordinary podium sweep by Team India, led by Nikhil Wagh, who secured the Gold medal. Lakshay Badser took the Silver, while Ashwini Arya and Laishram Moramba shared the Bronze medals to complete the four-way victory, as per a press release from the Fencing Association of India.

In the Men's Foil and Epee categories, Indian athletes continued their strong momentum against tough international opposition. Tejas Patil captured Silver and Hemash Sanasam took Bronze in Men's Foil behind England's Oliver. Meanwhile, in Men's Epee, Lokesh Vemani brought home Silver, with Shaurya Ashwini and Godwin Anbkess earning Bronze medals alongside Gold winner Thompson of Nigeria.

Indian Women Dominate with Double Gold

India's women athletes were equally dominant, securing top honours in two out of three categories. Joys Ashita won Gold in Women's Foil ahead of teammate Kanaglakshmi, who earned Silver. In Women's Epee, Prachi Lohan clinched the Gold medal, supported by Nivedhya Nair and Anupriya, who both took Bronze. In Women's Sabre, Jeferlin claimed Gold and Aakhari earned Silver, while Shreya Gupta added a Bronze medal to round out the women's medal count.

FAI Commits to Nurturing Future Talent

Commending the contingent on their stellar performance, Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India, stated, "I extend my heartiest congratulations to all our medal winners, coaches, support staff, and families for their relentless dedication and contribution to India's remarkable performance. Our objective is to continue creating more opportunities for young Indian fencers to compete at the international level and prepare them for the senior circuit and major championships, and these achievements mark a vital step towards building a stronger, more competitive team for the future."

The Fencing Association of India reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing young talent as Indian fencing continues to establish itself as a formidable force in international competitions.