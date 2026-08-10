Andries Gous' stellar 82 guided Saint Lucia Kings to 187. In a tense chase, Antigua & Barbuda Falcons needed 13 off the last over, but Matthew Forde held his nerve, conceding just eight to secure a thrilling 4-run victory for the Kings.

Andries Gous produced a commanding innings of 82 off 51 deliveries before Matthew Forde delivered under pressure in the final over as Saint Lucia Kings held their nerve to secure a thrilling four-run victory over Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in their first match of the 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Arnos Vale Stadium early on Monday.

Gous' Knock Powers Kings

Gous was the cornerstone of the Kings' batting effort, taking control from the very beginning and batting deep into the innings to ensure his side posted a competitive 187. His innings provided the foundation for the Kings despite limited contributions from the rest of the batting line-up. Alzarri Joseph once again led the attack for the Falcons, finishing with 3 for 32. However, Gous' calculated aggression ensured that the Kings continued to maintain momentum despite losing wickets at the other end.

Falcons' Spirited Chase

Falcons began the chase positively, with Evin Lewis setting the tone alongside Rahkeem Cornwall. The pair helped Falcons move beyond 30 inside the opening three overs before Cornwall (27 in 13 balls, with two fours and three sixes) was dismissed by mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Lewis continued to drive the chase, helping Falcons cross 100 by the halfway stage. Theekshana struck again during that period, but Falcons remained firmly in contention. The momentum shifted decisively in the 11th over when Joshua Bishop dismissed Lewis for a brisk 48 from 24 balls, with two fours and five sixes.

Nail-biting Finish

Roston Chase then added to the pressure by removing Karima Gore and Tajinder Singh, leaving Falcons at 145 for 5 after 16 overs and requiring 43 runs from the final four. Fabian Allen then reignited the Falcons' hopes with a six and a boundary off Shadley van Schalkwyk in the 19th over. With the game once again hanging in the balance, the Kings turned to Matthew Forde for the final over.

Forde responded with composure, conceding just eight runs and denying Falcons the finish they needed. While Allen (28* in 17 balls, with two fours and a six) had done much of the damage, he faced only two deliveries in the over, with Jahmar Hamilton unable to provide the required acceleration after scoring 10 from 20 balls earlier in the crucial phase. The Kings ultimately secured a tense four-run victory, showcasing their ability to close out a contest under pressure.

Saint Lucia Kings will next face St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Beausejour Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)