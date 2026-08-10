Chelsea legends Frank Lampard and John Terry revealed the emotional impact of Jose Mourinho's 2007 sacking, recalling a teary-eyed dressing room. Terry expressed immense loyalty, saying he would 'leave that pitch in a coffin' for the manager.

Chelsea legends Frank Lampard and John Terry revealed the emotional impact of legendary manager Jose Mourinho's sudden departure from the club in 2007, reflecting on how the dressing room was left teary-eyed as he announced his sacking to them. Terry also spoke on his emotions for his ex-boss, saying that he "would leave that pitch in a coffin for him", as quoted by Goal.com.

Lampard and Terry, two long-time Chelsea teammates, spoke in a three-part docu-series titled 'Mourinho', which is about the legendary Portuguese manager's career in football, which includes nearly every major club title to his name. During his first stint with Chelsea from 2004-07, he ended their 50-year wait for a top-flight domestic league title and guided them to the Premier League in 2004 and then once again in the following year. But in September 2007, he abruptly left the club and a three-year stint with Inter Milan from 2008-10 followed.

A Tearful Farewell

A major cause of Mourinho's departure was deteriorating relations between the club owner Roman Abramovich behind the scenes. Lampard, who was a part of the camp from 2001-14, recalled the emotional moment when Mourinho walked into the changing room to deliver the news of his sacking to the players. "I remember him coming into the dressing room, and he said to me that he'd been sacked. I could not think about how much this man had helped my career, how much I loved working with him. There were tears, which is not normal in the dressing room when a manager leaves," recalled Lampard as quoted by Goal.com.

Terry also expressed his deep admiration for Mourinho, while also placing the blame on himself for the 1-1 Champions League draw against Rosenborg that was a trigger point for the sacking, saying, "I would leave that pitch in a coffin for him. You have got grown men, tears running down their face, not really understanding why. And even still today I am like, that is my fault."

"When we drew the Champions League game, my man scored. If I did not let that person score, would he have lasted another couple of years? Who knows? I still feel kind of responsible for that, if that makes sense. It is just disappointing how it all ended, if I am honest. I absolutely loved him and adored him and was more upset than anyone, to be honest," he added.

The Owner-Manager Feud

Mourinho said that his feud with Abramovich was due to outside interference which undermined the club's internal operational structure, saying that the owner was "invaded by strangers". "In my work, the triangle: Jose, Peter Kenyon, Roman was invaded by strangers. In the beginning, you play at Stamford Bridge, you look to the box, Roman, his wife, with one or two persons of his confidence. A few seasons later: former players, agents. These kinds of people, they know where the money is," Mourinho recalled.

He also recalled a request from the owner that strained their relationship after he refused to abandon a team training session. "I think Roman changed. For example, one day Peter came to me quite embarrassed and he told me, 'Jose, I have to tell you something. The boss is in Sardinia with these boats, and the people that work in these boats they play football against guys from the hotel, and they are losing. Can you go there to win a game for him?' 'No, Peter, I have training today. I have to prepare for tomorrow; I cannot go'. And he was not happy with that," he recalled.

Mourinho's Return and Beyond

Mourinho did return for a second stint from 2013-15, winning the Premier League once again in the 2014-15 season. But he was fired by club owner Roman Abramovich after a poor start to the 2016-17 season.

Currently, after a year-long stint with AS Roma, he has returned to Real Madrid this year. (ANI)