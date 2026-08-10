Roundglass Tennis Academy athlete Karan Singh clinched the doubles title at the ITF Men's World Tennis Tour M15 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Partnering with Martin Borisiouk of Russia, the unseeded pair defeated a home duo in straight sets.

Roundglass Tennis Academy (RGTA) athlete Karan Singh clinched the doubles title at the ITF Men's World Tennis Tour M15, which was played at the National Tennis Centre in Astana, Kazakhstan. This is Karan's sixth ITF career title and third in doubles, according to a release.

Partnering with Martin Borisiouk of Russia, the pair defeated the home pair of Danial Rakhmatullayev and Damir Zhalgasbay in straight sets, clinching a 6-3, 6-2 win to lift the title.

A Dominant Tournament Run

It was a phenomenal run for the unseeded Indo-Russian pair, who began the campaign by upsetting fourth seeds Nikita Ianin and Andrei Kunitsyn of Russia 6-1, 2-6, 10-2 in a tie-break. In the quarterfinals, they got the better of another Russian pair of Sviatoslav Lutkovskii and Evgeny Philippov 6-1, 2-6, 10-8 in a match which went all the way to the tie-break.

In the semifinals, the Indo-Russian pair were up against Chirag Duhan of India and Muzammil Murtaza of Pakistan. In another exciting encounter which was decided in the tie-break, Karan and Martin got the better of the number one seeds 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 to book their places in the final, according to a release.

Karan Singh's Career Milestones

Karan, who is currently ranked seventh in India in men's singles, had also won the ITF M15 Hyderabad earlier this year and was part of the Indian squad which secured a historic win over The Netherlands in the Davis Cup Qualifiers in February at Bengaluru. The doubles title at Astana was also Karan's first at hard courts; his previous two title victories in the doubles category at Tehran (2025) and Brazaville (2024) had come on clay surfaces.

About Roundglass Tennis Academy

The Roundglass Tennis Academy, a catalyst for change, envisions Grand Slam and Olympics success through our Elite Program's pursuit of excellence and grassroots movement revolutionising tennis in India. With a coaching approach centred on the holistic growth of the athlete, we redefine junior player development, shaping champions and fostering well-being in every athlete's journey. (ANI)