Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stint: Gareth Bale gives key advice ahead of Argentine's MLS career kick-off

Gareth Bale advises Messi that losing is more acceptable in MLS and believes that the Argentine will enjoy the laid-back environment.

Gareth Bale, the former LAFC star, compared MLS to the top European leagues by describing it as a more relaxed and laid-back environment. As Lionel Messi gets ready to join Inter Miami after he turned down the opportunity to return to his former club Barcelona, despite it being his initial preference, as well as a lucrative offer in Saudi Arabia. Messi opted for a new challenge in North America, seeking a different experience.

In 2022, Bale made a similar move after his contract with Real Madrid expired. The Welshman, who had faced significant criticism from the Spanish media, joined LAFC during the MLS season and played a key role in the team's rare achievement of winning both the Supporters' Shield and the MLS Cup.

Although now retired, the 33-year-old Bale advises Messi that in MLS, losing is more tolerable and accepted.

"It is a lot more chilled. If you lose at Real Madrid, it is like the world has ended. You are crucified. You feel down. You go home and you’re not happy," said Bale

"They accept losing a bit more. There is no consequence. You can't get relegated over there. When you lose a game you go on to the next one. They accept losing a lot better over there.

"They know how to lose but they celebrate every win like you have won the championship. He will definitely enjoy it."

The relaxed atmosphere in MLS, both on and off the pitch, seems to have influenced Messi's decision to choose Miami over other options.