UEFA suspend Jose Mourinho following Europa League Final conduct; West Ham fans receive ban for pitch incident

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been handed a four-match suspension by UEFA as a result of his conduct during the Europa League final. Mourinho faced criticism for verbally abusing referee Anthony Taylor after Roma's defeat to Sevilla.

UEFA also declared that West Ham fans would face a ban from their next away European competition match, with an additional match suspension for a two-year period. This disciplinary action stemmed from incidents involving West Ham fans throwing objects onto the pitch during their Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina, which resulted in an injury to Fiorentina defender Cristiano Biraghi.

Mourinho's criticism of Taylor during a post-match press conference, as well as his gestures and remarks aimed at officials in the stadium car park. The incident involving Taylor being confronted by angry fans at Budapest Airport was condemned by the Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

West Ham also condemned the behaviour of a portion of their supporters following Biraghi's head injury. The club issued a statement expressing a zero-tolerance approach and promising to provide the police with the details of individuals involved, leading to indefinite bans and restrictions on their access to London Stadium and club travel. West Ham United emphasized that such behaviour has no place within their organization.