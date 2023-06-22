Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA suspend Jose Mourinho following Europa League Final conduct; West Ham fans receive ban for pitch incident

    UEFA hands Mourinho a four-match suspension and also imposes ban on West Ham United fans over pitch incidents

    football UEFA suspend Jose Mourinho following Europa League Final conduct; West Ham fans receive ban for pitch incident osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

    Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been handed a four-match suspension by UEFA as a result of his conduct during the Europa League final. Mourinho faced criticism for verbally abusing referee Anthony Taylor after Roma's defeat to Sevilla.

    UEFA also declared that West Ham fans would face a ban from their next away European competition match, with an additional match suspension for a two-year period. This disciplinary action stemmed from incidents involving West Ham fans throwing objects onto the pitch during their Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina, which resulted in an injury to Fiorentina defender Cristiano Biraghi.

    Mourinho's criticism of Taylor during a post-match press conference, as well as his gestures and remarks aimed at officials in the stadium car park. The incident involving Taylor being confronted by angry fans at Budapest Airport was condemned by the Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

    Also read: SAFF Championship 2023: How Sunil Chhetri's hat-trick powered India's win over Pakistan in Bengaluru - WATCH

    West Ham also condemned the behaviour of a portion of their supporters following Biraghi's head injury. The club issued a statement expressing a zero-tolerance approach and promising to provide the police with the details of individuals involved, leading to indefinite bans and restrictions on their access to London Stadium and club travel. West Ham United emphasized that such behaviour has no place within their organization.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Sunil Chhetri Becomes Fourth-Highest International Goal Scorer, Closes in on Messi and Ronaldo osf

    Sunil Chhetri Becomes Fourth-Highest International Goal Scorer, Closes in on Messi and Ronaldo

    Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum wants to go harder despite Ashes 2023 opener loss osf

    Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum wants to go harder despite Ashes 2023 opener loss

    Asian Games: Protesting wrestlers keen to train in United States to prepare for mega event snt

    Asian Games: Protesting wrestlers keen to train in United States to prepare for mega event

    Its confirmed! World No.1 javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will participate in Lausanne leg of Diamond League snt

    It's confirmed! World No.1 javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will participate in Lausanne leg of Diamond League

    football SAFF Championship 2023: Red card to Igor Stimac during India vs Pakistan clash 'a bit harsh' - Mahesh Gwali snt

    SAFF Championship 2023: Red card to Igor Stimac during India vs Pakistan clash 'a bit harsh' - Mahesh Gwali

    Recent Stories

    Is BTS star V hinting collab with Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga? Know details vma

    Is BTS star V hinting collab with Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga? Know details

    Sunny Leone Maldives Vacay: Actress is enjoying Sun, Sand, and Stunning Swimsuits ATG

    Sunny Leone Maldives Vacay: Actress is enjoying Sun, Sand, and Stunning Swimsuits

    PM Modi to take media questions with Joe Biden at US press conference White House calls it big deal gcw

    PM Modi to take media questions with Joe Biden, White House calls it 'big deal'

    Fever-related deaths alarm Kerala, dengue, rat fever on rise, CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for caution anr

    Fever-related deaths alarm Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for caution

    Thalapathy Vijay to quit acting and enter politics With Leo and Thalapathy68 heres what to expect (MAH)

    Thalapathy Vijay to quit acting and enter politics? With Leo and Thalapathy68, here’s what to expect

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon