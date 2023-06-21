SAFF Championship 2023: How Sunil Chhetri's hat-trick powered India's win over Pakistan in Bengaluru - WATCH

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri scored a sensation hat-trick to fire India to a thumping 4-0 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening SAFF Championship 2023 encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Marred by scenes of a heated brawl between players from both sides during the high-octane clash, Chhetri registered his 90th international goal, surpassing Malaysian Legend Mokhtar Dahari to become the 4th highest all-time goal scorer in international football. The legendary forward is only trailing Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine Lionel Messi among active players.

In the first-half of the encounter in Bengaluru, Sunil Chhetri scored twice to give India a 2-0 lead over Pakistan in just 16 minutes. Following Pakistan custodian Saqib Hanif's gaffe, Chhetri broke the score inside the opening ten minutes by tapping home from close range. After Anirudh Thapa's attempt that grazed Mamoon Moosa's left arm, the forward increased the advantage from the penalty spot. In the 16th minute, Chhetri scored with ease to make it 2-0 for India.

The game was poised with India leading the clash 2-0 against arch-rivals Pakistan, when a fight broke out after India head coach Igor Stimac stopped Pakistan's Abdullah Iqbal from taking a quick throw in. Stimac was sent off as a result of the altercation between Pakistani players and head coach Shahzad Anwar, who lost their composure. Stimac disagreed with the referee's choice to award Pakistan the throw-in because he believed right back Pritam Kotal had been fouled. The heated incident took place moments before the half-time break during the SAFF Championship clash. Anwar received a warning (yellow card) as punishment for yelling insults at Stimac.

In the second half of the India vs Pakistan encounter at the SAFF Championship 2023, Chhetri taken down as he made a charge into the box by Mohammad Sufyan. It was as blatant a push as it gets and the referee pointed to the spot. In the 73rd minute of the clash, Chhetri placed the ball into the top right corner from the penalty spot. The Indian legend, however, barely celebrated as he became the second-highest Asian goalscorer in international football. Udanta Singh made it 4-0 in the 81st minute of the clash as he controlled the ball with one touch and smashed it past the Pakistani goalkeeper.

As the referee blew the final whistle, the players exchanged a cordial handshake to end the game with no spill over of the ugly scenes at the end of the first half.