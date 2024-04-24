Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Deepanshu Sharma clinches Gold, Rohan Yadav secures Silver in Men's Javelin throw at Asian U20 Championship

    Deepanshu Sharma and Rohan Yadav make India proud as they clinch top honours in the men's javelin throw event at the Asian U20 Athletics Championship in Dubai.

    sports Deepanshu Sharma clinches Gold, Rohan Yadav secures Silver in Men's Javelin throw at Asian U20 Championship osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 8:47 PM IST

    Deepanshu Sharma showcased his prowess with a winning throw of 70.29 meters, securing the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Asian U20 Athletics Championship held in Dubai. Following closely behind, Rohan Yadav claimed the silver medal with an impressive throw of 70.03 meters.

    Deepanshu Sharma and Rohan Yadav Secured Gold and Silver Medals in Men's Javelin Throw at Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships in Dubai

    During the Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships held in Dubai, Deepanshu Sharma and Rohan Yadav from Uttar Pradesh showcased their prowess in the men's javelin throw event, clinching the gold and silver medals respectively. Deepanshu achieved an impressive distance of 70.29 meters, while Rohan recorded a best throw of 70.03 meters.

    In other events, Priyanshu, also representing Uttar Pradesh, narrowly missed out on winning gold in the men's 1500m race, settling for silver with a time of 3:50.85s, as he was overtaken by Qatar's Aitoulghazi at the finish line. Additionally, Ritik secured another silver medal for India in the men's discus throw with a distance of 52.23 meters.

    Meanwhile, several Indian athletes showcased commendable performances in their respective events, including Prachi Ankush Devkar, Laxita Vinod Sandliea, Tanvi Malik, Anushka Dattatray Kumbhar, and Sai Sangeetha Dodla, who all advanced to the medal rounds in various track and field events.

    However, there were unexpected developments as Aman Choudhary, initially listed only for the 4x400m relay, also qualified for the final in the men's individual event. Notably, Bapi Hansda and P. Abiram, slated to participate in the individual 400m race, were absent from the start due to unforeseen circumstances, including passport issues faced by Hansda.

    Efforts are underway to address Hansda's travel issues and ensure his participation, particularly in the 4x400m relay event. Despite attempts to reach out to officials for clarification, Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president, and chief junior national coach N. Ramesh remained unavailable for comment on the matter.

    Also Read: South African cricketer David Miller ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Camilla Harris (WATCH)

    Also Read: Peter Drury's poetic commentary during Arsenal's 5-0 win over Chelsea sends fans into a tizzy (LISTEN)

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 9:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Dominant Sunrisers Hyderabad aim for another high-scoring encounter against struggling RCB osf

    IPL 2024: Dominant Sunrisers Hyderabad aim for another high-scoring encounter against struggling RCB

    cricket Shubman Gill breaks up with Sara Tendulkar; Meet his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Arroyog osf

    Shubman Gill breaks up with Sara Tendulkar; Meet his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Arroyog

    cricket IPL 2024: SRH captain Pat Cummins delivers iconic Telugu movies' dialogues, gestures in 'Pushpa' style (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: SRH captain Pat Cummins delivers iconic Telugu movies' dialogues, gestures in 'Pushpa' style (WATCH)

    football premier league Peter Drury's poetic commentary during Arsenal's 5-0 win over Chelsea sends fans into a tizzy (LISTEN) snt

    Peter Drury's poetic commentary during Arsenal's 5-0 win over Chelsea sends fans into a tizzy (LISTEN)

    cricket 'No one will mind': Ex-Indian cricketers float idea of Dhoni's 'wildcard' entry in T20 World Cup 2024 osf

    'No one will mind': Ex-Indian cricketers float idea of Dhoni's 'wildcard' entry in T20 World Cup 2024

    Recent Stories

    Entertainment South African cricketer David Miller ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Camilla Harris (WATCH) osf

    South African cricketer David Miller ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Camilla Harris (WATCH)

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar's unprecedented 'Bowling Records' in Cricket osf

    Sachin Tendulkar's unprecedented 'Bowling Records' in Cricket

    Does Rahul Gandhi think he is a Maoist leader?': Former PM Deve Gowda attacks Congress AJR

    'Does Rahul Gandhi think he is a Maoist leader?': Former PM Deve Gowda attacks Congress

    cricket IPL 2024: Dominant Sunrisers Hyderabad aim for another high-scoring encounter against struggling RCB osf

    IPL 2024: Dominant Sunrisers Hyderabad aim for another high-scoring encounter against struggling RCB

    India bloc's One Year-One PM formula aimed at destroying nation': PM Modi AJR

    'India bloc's One Year-One PM formula aimed at destroying nation': PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon