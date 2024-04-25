What is Sleep Divorce? How can it strengthen a couple's relationship?

Lifestyle
In recent years, the concept of sleep divorce has gained popularity as couples explore alternate remedies to sleep difficulties and enhance overall relationship quality.
Sleep divorce occurs when partners choose to sleep separately, either in different beds or rooms, to get better rest and avoid sleep-related problems.
While the idea may appear odd at first, many couples find that it improves their well-being and enhances their love.
Individuals who endure sleep problems or have different sleep preferences than their partners may experience tension, irritation, and anger.
These concerns can bleed over into other aspects of the relationship, resulting in conflict and decreased closeness.
By choosing sleep divorce, couples recognize the need to prioritize their sleep requirements while simultaneously nourishing their relationship.