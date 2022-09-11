Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    La Liga 2022-23: 'It was a matter of humanity' - Xavi on Cadiz fan suffering cardiac arrest

    Barcelona registered an emphatic 4-0 win over Cadiz away from home during La Liga 2022-23 on Saturday. A home fan suffered a cardiac arrest, as the game was halted for a few minutes, while Xavi acknowledged his life above football.

    football La Liga 2022-23: It was a matter of humanity - Xavi on Cadiz fan suffering cardiac arrest during Barcelona clash-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

    It was another fruitful outing for Spanish giants Barcelona, as it rattled Cadiz 4-0 away from home during their 2022-23 La Liga tie on Saturday night. All the goals came in the second half, with Frenkie de Jong (55) starting the proceedings, followed by Robert Lewandowski (65), Ansu Fati (86) and Ousmane Dembélé (90+2). However, the match was halted for a few minutes during the second half as a home fan had reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. While he was stretchered out of the arena by medical personnel, visiting head coach Xavi acknowledged the hold-up of play, stating that human life was above the sport.

    Commenting on the topic, Xavi told Movistar, "It was an eventful situation. Some said a supporter had fallen from the stands, others that it was a heart attack. If there had been a misfortune of any sort, we would have stopped the game. We are talking about human life, and that is above football."

    ALSO READ: LA LIGA 2022-23: 'ATLETICO MADRID STILL HAS SITUATIONS TO GROW' - DIEGO SIMEONE AFTER CELTA VIGO ROUT

    "Luckily, no misfortune has happened, and we have been able to play football. Ultimately, it was a matter of humanity, with human qualities coming out. Between all of us, we have tried to add, and we hope it will turn out well for the person involved," added Xavi. Cadiz's statement later confirmed that the fan was stable and was recovering at the nearby Puerta del Mar Hospital.

    Analysing Barca's performance in the game, Xavi considered, "It's an important win at a difficult ground. We hadn't won here for two seasons. We created chances, and we dominated. The three points were critical to staying at the top of the table. Sometimes we need to understand the last pass better, but I'm happy despite having not played an excellent game."

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo best in the world, has extraordinary mind: Manchester United's Antony

    Xavi was questioned if the upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) match against German champion Bayern Munich impacted his team selection. He replied, "Even if we didn't have Bayern next week, we'd have played with the same eleven. We have a huge squad, and those who participated today played very well. It will be a regular dynamic this season when we play every three days."

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2022, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UFC 279: Fans boo The Queens tribute ahead of Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson clash (WATCH)

    UFC 279: Fans boo The Queen's tribute ahead of Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson clash (WATCH)

    tennis US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek overpowers Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win third Grand Slam title-ayh

    US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek overpowers Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win 3rd Grand Slam title

    Eng vs SA Oval Test Goosebumps England cricketers singing first televised rendition of 'God Save the King' goes viral snt

    'Goosebumps': England cricketers singing first televised rendition of 'God Save the King' goes viral

    Its been one hell of a ride Aaron Finch cherishes 'dream' to play for Australia after retiring from ODIs snt

    'It's been one hell of a ride!': Aaron Finch reminisces 'dream' of playing for Australia after ODI retirement

    tennis US Open 2022: Who will be new men's World No.1? Fans anticipate epic final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud snt

    US Open 2022: Who will be new men's World No.1? Fans anticipate epic final between Alcaraz and Ruud

    Recent Stories

    Heavy rain lashes Odisha, depression forms over Bay Of Bengal: IMD AJR

    Heavy rain lashes Odisha, depression forms over Bay Of Bengal: IMD

    football La Liga 2022-23: Atletico Madrid still has situations to grow - Diego Simeone after Celta Vigo rout-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: 'Atletico Madrid still has situations to grow' - Diego Simeone after Celta Vigo rout

    Europe's last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant stopped: Report AJR

    Europe's last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant stopped: Report

    Maharashtra MVA allies irked over CM Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit - adt

    Maharashtra: MVA allies irked over CM Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit

    Woman swims across overflowing river to attend exam in Andhra Pradesh: watch video - gps

    Woman swims across overflowing river to attend exam in Andhra Pradesh: watch video

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon