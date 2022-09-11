La Liga 2022-23: 'It was a matter of humanity' - Xavi on Cadiz fan suffering cardiac arrest

Barcelona registered an emphatic 4-0 win over Cadiz away from home during La Liga 2022-23 on Saturday. A home fan suffered a cardiac arrest, as the game was halted for a few minutes, while Xavi acknowledged his life above football.

It was another fruitful outing for Spanish giants Barcelona, as it rattled Cadiz 4-0 away from home during their 2022-23 La Liga tie on Saturday night. All the goals came in the second half, with Frenkie de Jong (55) starting the proceedings, followed by Robert Lewandowski (65), Ansu Fati (86) and Ousmane Dembélé (90+2). However, the match was halted for a few minutes during the second half as a home fan had reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. While he was stretchered out of the arena by medical personnel, visiting head coach Xavi acknowledged the hold-up of play, stating that human life was above the sport.

Commenting on the topic, Xavi told Movistar, "It was an eventful situation. Some said a supporter had fallen from the stands, others that it was a heart attack. If there had been a misfortune of any sort, we would have stopped the game. We are talking about human life, and that is above football."

"Luckily, no misfortune has happened, and we have been able to play football. Ultimately, it was a matter of humanity, with human qualities coming out. Between all of us, we have tried to add, and we hope it will turn out well for the person involved," added Xavi. Cadiz's statement later confirmed that the fan was stable and was recovering at the nearby Puerta del Mar Hospital.

Analysing Barca's performance in the game, Xavi considered, "It's an important win at a difficult ground. We hadn't won here for two seasons. We created chances, and we dominated. The three points were critical to staying at the top of the table. Sometimes we need to understand the last pass better, but I'm happy despite having not played an excellent game."

Xavi was questioned if the upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) match against German champion Bayern Munich impacted his team selection. He replied, "Even if we didn't have Bayern next week, we'd have played with the same eleven. We have a huge squad, and those who participated today played very well. It will be a regular dynamic this season when we play every three days."