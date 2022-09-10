Cristiano Ronaldo best in the world, has extraordinary mind: Manchester United's Antony

Manchester United's Antony has heaped praises on his 'extraordinary' teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after playing alongside the legendary striker for the first time last week.

Manchester United's new recruit Antony has heaped praises on his 'extraordinary' teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after playing alongside the Portuguese talisman for the first time in his life last week. The former Ajax star completed an 85 million-pound move to Old Trafford, which saw the Brazilian reunite with manager Erik ten Hag.

The 22-year-old sensation was thrown straight into Manchester United's starting XI against Arsenal at Old Trafford last Sunday and impressed the Red Devils with a goal on debut. Antony's struck the opening goal in the club's 3-1 win over the Gunners before making way for Ronaldo to come and join the party.

Last Thursday, Antony shared the pitch for the first time with Ronaldo when Manchester United played against Real Sociedad in their Europa League opener. However, the pair were unable to make a mark as the Spanish team registered a 1-0 win over the Red Devils.

Regardless, Antony has expressed his joy of playing with one of his idols, claiming to have learnt a lot from Ronaldo in such a short span of time. 'Words can't describe Cristiano, the best in the world,' the 22-year-old Brazilian told ManUtd.com.

"In just a few days, I've learnt a lot from him. He has an extraordinary mind and, whenever I talk to him, I take a lot from it. I'm sure that we have a strong attack and it's very promising for the future. I've come to help my teammates. Regardless of age, there's immense talent in all the players," Antony added.

Antony has already wowed Manchester United fans with his ingenuity and brilliance in his first two games, and he has pledged to keep doing so. "I've always done this, not just here but for all the teams I've played for. I've been doing it ever since I was a child. It's one of my characteristics. I am adapting and getting used to things here already. Entertaining is something I've always liked, and I'll continue doing it," the Brazilian remarked.

